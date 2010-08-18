WMSE Throws Free Music Symposium Saturday

First Session Topics 10:20am to 11:10am





1. Getting Gigs. Learn the process bookers use to selectbands. Learn what they're looking for in a performer and the best methods forapproaching venues for potential gigs.

Expert Panel:

Marc Solheim, Booking Agent; Turner Hall, Pabst Theater and Riverside Theater

Scott Ziel: Owner, PursuitLive agency and Booking Agent; Summerfest

Moderated by:Ryan Schleicher, Promotions Director; WMSE





2. Basement Tapes. What does it take to record a good demo? Howdo you build the best basement studio for the least amount of money? What do you need to do Before you get to theprofessional studio? What happens during the recording process?

Expert Panel:

Billy Ciccarelli, Recording Engineer; WMSE and

TBA

Moderated by:Dan Niedziejko, Drummer and home studiobuilder



3. I'm Sick!Musicians face special challenges in navigating the maze that is Health CarePolicy. Learn about programs availableto help musicians gain health care insurance, emergency health care and otherlow cost health care choices available.

Expert Panel:

Alex Maiolo, founder; Health Insurance Navigation Tool (via SKYPE)

Moderated by: Cody Christenson



Second Session Topics 11:20am to 12:10pm



1. Building CommunityResources. Milwaukee Artists Resource Network is active in the artscommunity. MARN works to assist and advocate for all artists, providing FREEbusiness of music classes, arts advocacy and an opportunities bulletin board.Learn more about how MARN can help you build your network and resources inMilwaukee.

Expert Panel: Melissa Musante, Executive Director, MilwaukeeArtists Resource Network

Moderated by:Tuc Kreuger



2. Equipment 101 It's one thing to own your Les Paul; it'stotally another to keep it in good repair. Your vintage Marshall stack maysound great today, but is it going to sound great tomorrow? Learn some basic skills you can do to preventexpensive repairs and unnecessary damage to your gear.

Expert Panel: JeffBenske, Owner; Top Shelf Guitars and multi-vendor authorized repair expert

Jon Blick, Owner; Blick Engineering

Moderated by: Dan Niedziejko, Drummer and drum restorations



3. Sympathy for theDevil Record labels: What do they really do and can they do it foryou. Learn more about the real function of a label and the pros and cons aboutsigning to one.

Expert Panel:

Bruno Johnson, Owner; Okka Disk

TBA

Moderated by:Tom Crawford, Station Manager, WMSE



LUNCH BREAK: 12:20pm to1:30pm



1:30pm to 1:40pm Information on Pablove. The missionof The Pablove Foundation is to fund pediatric cancer research andadvances in treatment, educate and empower cancer families, and improve thequality of life for children living with cancer through hospital play, musicand arts programs. This foundation was founded by Milwaukee native andDangerbird Records founder Jeff Castelez.



Third Session Topics 1:45pm to 2:35pm



1. This is Where IBelong Find out how to make a passion for music into a lifelongcareer. From playing in a touring bandto teaching music to others, learn about how to live your life in music

Expert Panel:

Scott Schoenbeck, bass player Dashboard Confessional

Erica Breitbarth, Choir teacher at Reagan High School, winner; Wheaton Conservatory of MusicConcerto Competition and freelance Conductor/Director/Singer

Moderated by:TBA



2. Press Darlings! Being a professional musician means more thanjust writing catchy pop tunes. Learnabout developing your band's style, image and presentation. Also, developing your web presence, usingsocial media and how to get the media to notice you.

Expert Panel:

Fred Gillich, Owner & Designer; Too Much Metal For One Hand

Ryan Matteson, Muzzle of Bees Blog & Podcast, and Director ofPublic Relations on Social Media for Pabst/Riverside/Turner Hall Ballroom

Moderated by: Ryan Schleicher, Promotions Director; WMSE



3. Hep Cats and Jazzbos Jazz, that singularly American art form, isalive and well. Be a part of thisdiscussion about current trends in Jazz. Also, discuss opportunities and resourcesin the Jazz community.

Expert Panel:

Steve Peplin, Musician, Composer and Teacher

Moderated by:

Chris Stawski, DJ “Dr. Sushi”; host of WMSE's Free Jazz Barbeque



Fourth Session Topics 2:45pm to 3:30pm



1. Contracts, Band Agreements and the legal stuff. There comes a time in the life of a band ormusician that legal questions bubble up to the top. What percentage of songwriting credit doesthe drummer get? How can I tell if thatcontract is fair? What are my legalrights if someone rips off our songs. Learn all this and more.

Expert Panel:

CJ Krawczyk. Attorney at Law; Kravit, Hovel & Krawczyk s.c.

Moderated by: Jeff Scwartz



2. Selling Out! As the world becomes smaller throughtechnology and media outlets merge and converge, new outlets and opportunitiesfor getting your music into the ears of listeners. Learn how to license your music fortelevision programs, commercials, fashion shows, movies and more.

Expert Panel: DarrenWilsey, Musician and Author; The Musicians Guide to Licensing Music (via SKYPE)

Moderated by: Ryan Schleicher, Promotions Director WMSE

NOTE: Limited copies of Darren's book will be available for saleat the check in desk and is always in stock at Boswell's Books on N. Downer St.



3. On the Road Again! Going on tour requires more than jumping inthe van. Whether you're playing Budokon or CBGB's; learn how to plan andexecute a successful road tour without killing the bass player, crashing thevan, losing money, getting sick and breaking up the band.

Expert Panel:

Pete Jest, Owner, Alternative Concert Group and Shank Hall

Jon Mueller, Owner Crouton Music and Musician, Collection ofColonies of Bees

Moderated by:

Tom Crawford, Station Manager; WMSE