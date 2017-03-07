WMSE Will Release an Exclusive Direct Hit! 7-inch on Record Store Day

× Expand Photo by Jessica Kaminski

WMSE is keeping its recent tradition of exclusive Record Store Day releases alive. For the third year in a row, the station will release a 7-inch, this time from local pop-punk enthusiasts Direct Hit!

The band's Live From WMSE single will feature two tracks recorded on the station's "Local/Live" show this summer, "Paid in Brains" and "Was It The Acid."

The station will also spotlight some of its DJs at the Exclusive Company on Farwell Ave. from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during this year's Record Store Day, Saturday, April 22, while Direct Hit will play a pair of shows that night at the Cactus Club: an all-ages set with The Living Statues and Midwives at 7 p.m., and a 21+ show at 10:30 p.m. with Avenues and The Pukes.

The shows coincide with the Fat Wreck Chords reissue of the band's debut LP Domesplitter .