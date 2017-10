Fresh from their performance at Cleveland's DEVOtional DEVO fan festival, Milwaukee New Wave survivors Xposed 4Heads are back with a new Halloween song. Inspired by a story singer Mark G.E.'s son wrote, "Save All Monsters" finds a team of ghouls coming together to confront a shared threat. You can stream the song's video, directed by Andy Rash, the illustrator behind the book Archie the Daredevil Penguin , below.