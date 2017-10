Here Are This Year's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Finalists

×

Album of the year:

• Boy Blue - Words on Trial

• The Fatty Acids - Bolero

• Greg Koch Band - Plays Well with Others

• Vic & Gab - Love of Mine

• Volcano Choir - Repave



Song of the Year:

• Dana Coppafeel and Speak Easy -“Wait”

• Ethan Keller - “Goin’ Down In History, Goin’ Down In Flames”

• Greg Koch Band - “Whiskey Rainstorm”

• Vic & Gab - “Let You Down”

• Volcano Choir – “Byegone”



Band of the Year:

• Boy Blue

• Fatty Acids

• Kane Place Records Club

• Vic & Gab

• Volcano Choir



Solo Artist of the Year:

• Elvis Thao

• Ethan Keller

• Greg Koch Band

• Kid Millions

• Zach Steinbach



Catchiest Song of the Year:

• Boy Blue - “Downtown”

• Charles Walker Band - “In the Sun”

• Dana Coppa and Speak Easy - “Wait”

• Soul Low - “Wake Up Pains”

• Vic & Gab - “Let You Down”



Bandcamp Release of the Year

• The Delphines - God Help the Delphines

• Juiceboxxx - Front Seat of the Tacoma

• Kiings - Warehouses Possessed by the City

• Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickels Band - I’m Not Going to Let Go of You

• Paper Holland - Happy Belated



Album Artwork of the Year:

• The Delphines - God Help the Delphines

• Fable and the World Flat - The Great Attractor

• Fever Marelene - Medicated Friends

• Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickels Band - I’m Not Going to Let Go of You

• Paper Holland - Happy Belated



Music Video of the Year:

• Danna Coppa and Speak Easy - “One of These Kids”

• The Fatty Acids - “Airsick”

• Field Report - “I’m Not Waiting Anymore”

• Hugh Bob and the Hustle - “Butternut”

• Volcano Choir - “Byegone”



Best Disc We Missed:

• The Imperial - Low Country Lies

• Jayk - Everything Ever

• Joe Neary - From Love, to Loss, to Living

• Mortgage Freeman - The Living Proof

• Rectifier - Bourbon & Flowers



Best Live Show:

• The Fatty Acids

• Kane Place Records Club

• Klassik

• Tigernite

• Volcano Choir



Earlier this month, Radio Milwaukee revealed the nominees for its annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, a sprawling, impressively comprehensive list including just about every local musician who garnered some real attention or interest this year. Now those nominees have been whittled down to a tighter, much more competitive list of finalists.The winners will be revealed Thursday, Dec. 5 at the station's awards party ; the complete list of finalists is below.