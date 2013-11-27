Here Are This Year's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards Finalists

×
Earlier this month, Radio Milwaukee revealed the nominees for its annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, a sprawling, impressively comprehensive list including just about every local musician who garnered some real attention or interest this year. Now those nominees have been whittled down to a tighter, much more competitive list of finalists.
The winners will be revealed Thursday, Dec. 5 at the station's awards party; the complete list of finalists is below.
The winners will be revealed Thursday, Dec. 5 at the station's awards party; the complete list of finalists is below.
Album of the year:
• Boy Blue - Words on Trial
• The Fatty Acids - Bolero
• Greg Koch Band - Plays Well with Others
• Vic & Gab - Love of Mine
• Volcano Choir - Repave
Song of the Year:
• Dana Coppafeel and Speak Easy -“Wait”
• Ethan Keller - “Goin’ Down In History, Goin’ Down In Flames”
• Greg Koch Band - “Whiskey Rainstorm”
• Vic & Gab - “Let You Down”
• Volcano Choir – “Byegone”
Band of the Year:
• Boy Blue
• Fatty Acids
• Kane Place Records Club
• Vic & Gab
• Volcano Choir
Solo Artist of the Year:
• Elvis Thao
• Ethan Keller
• Greg Koch Band
• Kid Millions
• Zach Steinbach
Catchiest Song of the Year:
• Boy Blue - “Downtown”
• Charles Walker Band - “In the Sun”
• Dana Coppa and Speak Easy - “Wait”
• Soul Low - “Wake Up Pains”
• Vic & Gab - “Let You Down”
Bandcamp Release of the Year
• The Delphines - God Help the Delphines
• Juiceboxxx - Front Seat of the Tacoma
• Kiings - Warehouses Possessed by the City
• Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickels Band - I’m Not Going to Let Go of You
• Paper Holland - Happy Belated
Album Artwork of the Year:
• The Delphines - God Help the Delphines
• Fable and the World Flat - The Great Attractor
• Fever Marelene - Medicated Friends
• Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickels Band - I’m Not Going to Let Go of You
• Paper Holland - Happy Belated
Music Video of the Year:
• Danna Coppa and Speak Easy - “One of These Kids”
• The Fatty Acids - “Airsick”
• Field Report - “I’m Not Waiting Anymore”
• Hugh Bob and the Hustle - “Butternut”
• Volcano Choir - “Byegone”
Best Disc We Missed:
• The Imperial - Low Country Lies
• Jayk - Everything Ever
• Joe Neary - From Love, to Loss, to Living
• Mortgage Freeman - The Living Proof
• Rectifier - Bourbon & Flowers
Best Live Show:
• The Fatty Acids
• Kane Place Records Club
• Klassik
• Tigernite
• Volcano Choir