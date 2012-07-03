Yes, It Is Very Hot Today

<p> It\'s not even going to be cooler by the lake. With a stagnant hot front hanging over the city, and a stifling breeze from the south canceling out whatever relief a lakefront breeze might have provided, the entire city of Milwaukee will approach near-record temperatures today, with highs expected to reach 99 degrees. Oh, and it\'s humid, too. Very, very humid. Stupid humid.<br /><br />That unhappy forecast was enough to make Bay View\'s Chill on the Hill concert series throw in the towelit will return next Tuesdaybut Summerfest will go on as planned. They\'ll have three misting stations, several air-conditioned buses and an increased medical staff, and they\'ll allow patrons to carry in unopened clear bottles of water, as well as camel backs and empty refillable water bottles. (It\'d be great to see them offer this policy on 85 degree days as well as 95 degree ones, but hey, it\'s something.)<br /><br />The county parks are doing their part to keep people cool. They\'ve extended pool hours today. Splash pads are now open until 7 p.m.; outdoor deep well pools until 7:30 p.m.; and the aquatic parks at Greenfield and Lincoln Park until 8 p.m.<br /><br />And despite some concerns about fireworks being canceled because of the dry weather, tonight\'s big lakefront display is still set to go on at 9:25 p.m.</p> <p><br /></p>