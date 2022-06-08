Shepherd Setlist: June 8, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

GGOOLLDD – “Superstar”

Beloved electronic pop band GGOOLLDD have their first single out in two years. “Superstar” brings the flaring hooks and surging synths that you’ve always loved from the band, erupting into an earworm that you could run, climb, swim and jump to. It makes you feel on top of the world. With festival-ready infectiousness and sparkling aesthetics, it’s the first taste of more to come from GGOOLLDD, so stay tuned. (Ben Slowey)

×

Dashcam Featuring Anna Wang – “Lifeline”

Start your summer off right with synthpop artist and producer Dashcam’s latest single featuring Anna Wang. The tune twinkles with vibrant wonder, lyrically encompassing having your world flipped upside-down by someone. This person makes you feel completed by after feeling lost; as such, Wang’s vocals coarse with infectious magic and burst with joy. It’s the first single from DASHCAM’s upcoming album Sunset on Volcano Beach. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://nicefm.bandcamp.com/track/lifeline-feat-anna-wang">Lifeline (feat. Anna Wang) by DASHCAM</a>

Day Tvvo – “Ones That Are Bad For Me”

Pop artist Day Tvvo’s latest single feels like a smash hit, but he’s having a revelation on “Ones That Are Bad For Me.” As you might expect, the song is about all of the girls that he shouldn’t be messing with, but ultimately does. The production is pure top-40 radio, which is where Day Tvvo excels. The songwriting is undeniably catchy, and his delivery is spot on for what this song needs to be. Day Tvvo is a bona fide pop star with a lot of potential, and you can hear that here. (Allen Halas)

×

Gerald Walker & The 7000 – “You Can Think What You Want”

Everybody has an opinion, and they’re not always right. That’s what Gerald Walker is talking about on a smooth new single, “You Can Think What You Want.” The song is short, but gets right to the point with a verse from Walker, talking about being comfortable in his own skin. If you can’t get with that, Walker can’t get with you, simple as that. The hook brings in a serene female vocal, and Gerald bounces back and forth with his singers effortlessly. “You Can Think What You Want” is certainly a track for your summertime playlists. (Allen Halas)

×

Colorblind Chameleon – “One Last Chance to Say Goodbye”

Psych rockers Colorblind Chameleon are out with their proper debut single. It’s one of the tunes on their live album from Minneapolis last year, “One Last Chance to Say Goodbye.” Vocalist Christian Porter pierces the trippy atmosphere as he sings of the ephemeral nature of one coming and going. With colorful and kaleidoscopic layers, the songs towers with bittersweetness. (Ben Slowey)

×

Concert Announcements

June 25 – Ruth B8r Ginsburg at Cactus Club

July 19 – Motorists, Matt McNeil, LoBi LoBianco at Cactus Club

July 24 – Izaak Opatz at Cactus Club

July 29 – Pinegrove at Turner Hall Ballroom

July 30 – Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy at The Pabst Theater

August 1 – Haunted Summer at Cactus Club

August 3 – Death Valley Girls, Diet Lite, Daisychain, The Nile Club at Cactus Club

August 6 – Sugar Candy Mountain at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 7 - $uicideboy$ at BMO Harris Pavilion

August 8 – Charley Crockett at the Pabst Theater

August 12 – Dead Horses at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 17 – William Elliott Whitmore at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 23 – Michael Blaustein at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 19 – KennyHoopla, nothing,nowhere, Groupthink at The Rave

October 30 – Joanne Shaw Taylor at the Pabst Theater

November 16 – Blue October at The Rave