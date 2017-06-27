Summerfest Preview: July 2, 2017

Here's a quick look at some of the highlights in the Summerfest lineup for July 2, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.
P!nk
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
7:30 p.m.
The knock against pop radio in the early ’00s was that it all sounded so prepackaged—itwas dominated by Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson and S Club 7: acts thatcarried an air of artifice, real or imagined. P!nk emerged as a pushback to allthat, standing out with her loud personality: With her wild hair, skaterfashion sensibilities and fondness for casual profanity, she offered analternative to the more cookie-cutter pop singers of the day, even if her musicwasn’t really all that different from theirs (like many stars from her era, shegot her start singing in a teen-pop group).
Starting with her blockbuster sophomore album Missundazstood, which sold a head-spinning 15 million copies andyielded her breakthrough single “Get The Party Started,” P!nk has insisted oncreative control over her career, and it’s paid off well for her: The fouralbums that followed have all been blockbusters, including 2012’s The Truth About Love, which includedguest spots from Eminem and, more memorably, fun.’s Nate Ruess on the hitballad “Just Give Me a Reason.” She hasn’t released a record sincethen—understandably, perhaps, given she’s raising a family now—but in 2014 shereleased a low-profile folk album as part of the duo Rose Ave., with You+Me’sDallas Green. (Evan Rytlewski)
Car Seat Headrest
Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
10 p.m.
Last year was an unusually strong year for indie-rock. The genre seems to beembracing the “rock” part of the label once again, and fans couldn’t be happierabout it. Of all the buzzed-about 2016 indie records, though, one in particularseemed to emerge as a consensus favorite: Car Seat Headrest’s Teens of Denial, a 70-minute romp offeisty guitars and snappy songwriting, all tied together by frontman WillToledo’s incongruously sleepy voice.
Toledo had been kicking songs around for the project since 2010, some of whichhe re-recorded for his 2015 debut for Matador Records, Teens of Style, but Denialmarked the moment where everything seemed to click: His songwriting was sowitty and tuneful it made the inevitable comparisons to ’90s indie-rocktouchstones irrelevant. The release wasn’t without its hiccups: An unauthorizedinterpolation of lyrics from The Cars’ hit “Just What I Needed” led to a recallof the entire initial run of CD and vinyl copies of the album, delaying itsphysical release by months. But even that incident may have worked out inToledo’s favor. It only called more attention to a record that everybodyalready seemed to be talking about. (Evan Rytlewski)
Big Thief
Johnson Controls World Stage
6:45 p.m.
On paper, nothing about Big Thief’s Masterpieceseems all that unique. The group’s Saddle Creek debut is another rootsyindie-rock record in a world filled with them, complete with the same lopsided,oddly tuned guitars that have been a staple of the genre since the Pavementdays. But paper doesn’t account for singer Adrianne Lenker’s twisty,unconstrained songwriting, which has a habit of wandering and digressing, yetnever fails to tug at the heartstrings. The sloppier her songs are, the morethey seem to connect.
Masterpiece was one of those recordsso loaded and so passionate, and so seemingly exhausting to create, that itfelt like a culmination of nearly a lifetime of songwriting. It’s a bitsurprising, then, that the band is releasing another one so soon: This monththe band will release its sophomore album, Capacity,a work that early buzz suggests is every bit as massive and immersive as itspredecessor. It was preceded by the single “Mythological Beauty,” a lovely,lilting ode to motherhood that further testifies to Lenker’s unparalleledability to mine beauty and anguish out of any subject. (Evan Rytlewski)
|Stage
|Date
|Start Time
|Performer
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|07/02/2017
|07:30 PM
|Pink
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/02/2017
|12:00 PM
|33 RPM
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/02/2017
|02:30 PM
|Miller Rhythm & Brews Revue
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/02/2017
|05:00 PM
|Mirage III
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/02/2017
|06:00 PM
|DJ Devast8
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/02/2017
|06:30 PM
|Melo Makes Music
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/02/2017
|07:15 PM
|Yo Dot
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/02/2017
|08:30 PM
|Ray Nitti
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/02/2017
|10:15 PM
|Ludacris
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/02/2017
|02:00 PM
|Lovin Kind
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/02/2017
|04:00 PM
|Liam Ford Band, The
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/02/2017
|06:00 PM
|Bad Medicine
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/02/2017
|08:00 PM
|Bad Boy
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/02/2017
|09:45 PM
|Steve Miller Band
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/02/2017
|12:00 PM
|USAF - Roots in Blue
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/02/2017
|02:00 PM
|US Navy Great Lakes Horizon Band
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/02/2017
|04:00 PM
|Painted Caves
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/02/2017
|06:00 PM
|King Solomon
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/02/2017
|08:00 PM
|Nikhil Korula Band
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/02/2017
|09:30 PM
|Ziggy Marley
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/02/2017
|12:00 PM
|Spare Change Trio
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/02/2017
|02:00 PM
|Ken Saydak Band
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/02/2017
|04:00 PM
|U2Zoo
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/02/2017
|06:00 PM
|Danny Gokey
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/02/2017
|08:00 PM
|Jonny P
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/02/2017
|10:00 PM
|Andy Grammer
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/02/2017
|12:00 PM
|Guitars For Vets
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/02/2017
|02:00 PM
|Rebecca and the Grey Notes
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/02/2017
|04:00 PM
|Whiskeybelles, The
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/02/2017
|06:00 PM
|Elizabeth Lyons
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/02/2017
|08:00 PM
|Dylan Scott
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/02/2017
|10:00 PM
|Lauren Alaina
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/02/2017
|01:00 PM
|Panic Station
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/02/2017
|03:00 PM
|Nicholas Barron
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/02/2017
|05:00 PM
|Ryan McGrath Band, The
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/02/2017
|06:30 PM
|Maple Road Blues Band
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/02/2017
|08:00 PM
|No Quarter (Led Zeppelin Tribute)
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/02/2017
|09:30 PM
|Peter Frampton
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/02/2017
|12:30 PM
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/02/2017
|01:45 PM
|Twain
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/02/2017
|03:00 PM
|Ruby & The Reckless
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/02/2017
|04:15 PM
|The Kickback
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/02/2017
|05:30 PM
|Atomics, The
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/02/2017
|06:45 PM
|Big Thief
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/02/2017
|08:00 PM
|Bright Light Social Hour, The
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/02/2017
|10:00 PM
|Car Seat Headrest
|JoJo's Martini Bar
|07/02/2017
|12:00 PM
|Taped Music
|JoJo's Martini Bar
|07/02/2017
|01:00 PM
|Eric Diamond
|JoJo's Martini Bar
|07/02/2017
|04:00 PM
|Marcell Of The Rhythm Kings
|JoJo's Martini Bar
|07/02/2017
|08:00 PM
|Rhythm Kings
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/02/2017
|12:00 PM
|Marquette Basketball
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/02/2017
|01:30 PM
|Marquette Basketball
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/02/2017
|03:00 PM
|Academy of Dance Arts Performing Group, The
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/02/2017
|05:00 PM
|Brew City Wrestling
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/02/2017
|09:00 PM
|Division BMX Stunt Team
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|12:00 PM
|Wayne & Wingnut - Red Hot Chilli Puppets
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|12:45 PM
|Marlavous Marla's Children's Music
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|01:30 PM
|Spoon Man - Musical Interactive Comedy
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|02:15 PM
|Marlavous Marla's Children's Music
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|03:15 PM
|Dancers in Motion
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|04:00 PM
|Shandini
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|04:45 PM
|Wayne & Wingnut - Red Hot Chilli Puppets
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|05:30 PM
|Dancers in Motion
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/02/2017
|06:30 PM
|Spoon Man - Musical Interactive Comedy
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/02/2017
|12:30 PM
|Milwaukee Community Circus
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/02/2017
|01:00 PM
|Kohl's Wild Theater
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/02/2017
|01:45 PM
|Kohl's Building Block Storytime
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/02/2017
|02:15 PM
|Kohl's Wild Theater
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/02/2017
|03:00 PM
|Join In and Dance
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/02/2017
|04:00 PM
|Music for Aardvarks
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/02/2017
|05:00 PM
|Mad Science
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/02/2017
|06:00 PM
|Comedy Sportz