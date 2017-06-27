Summerfest Preview: July 5, 2017

Here are the featured acts at Summerfest on July 5, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.
Tom Petty and theHeartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton
American FamilyInsurance Amphitheater
7:30 p.m.
2017 marks 40 years since Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’debut LP, and the band is celebrating with (what else?) a nationwide tour. Inthe decades since the release of that self-titled record, Petty has issued 13albums with The Heartbreakers plus three solo discs and a pair of albums withThe Traveling Wilburys—an unlikely supergroup featuring Bob Dylan, GeorgeHarrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.
Petty epitomizes a certain strain of what came to be calledclassic rock, although his music was always more solidly rooted in mid-’60srock trailblazers than many of his ’70s contemporaries. Petty remains committedto tightly written songs and memorable choruses. His best tracks can fill anarena with decibels yet also speak intimately to his listeners.
Petty and The Heartbreakers hit their stride with theirsecond album, You’re Gonna Get It!(1978), with its singles “I Need to Know” and “Listen to Her Heart.” Theirthird, Damn the Torpedoes (1979),went platinum on the strength of “Refugee,” “Don’t Do Me Like That” and “HereComes My Girl.” (For much of the ’80s through his death in 1994, Milwaukee’sHowie Epstein was The Heartbreakers’ bassist.) Petty has no lack of hits to choosefrom for his 40th-anniversary tour, including “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’”and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” (David Luhrssen)
T-Pain
Uline Warehouse
10 p.m.
It’s easy to forget how passionately people hated Auto-Tune when the effectfirst began to proliferate pop radio in the mid-’00s. These days, mostlisteners seem to accept it for what it is: a harmless aesthetic trapping. Butthere was a time when it was far and away the most divisive sound in music, andduring that era no artist was more associated with it than T-Pain. Theself-proclaimed “rappa ternt sanga” didn’tjust popularize the sound, he spread it everywhere—like some kind of roboticJohnny Appleseed. In a five-year span, he appeared on more than 50 chartingsingles, making Auto-Tune virtually ubiquitous.
Though he never disappeared from the public eye, the hits began to dry up forT-Pain following his pretty crappy 2011 album, Revolver, which is a shame. During his peak, on hits like “I’mSprung” and “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” nobody was making singles soeffortlessly smooth and good-humored. There’s still plenty of time for acomeback, though. He’s only 31 years old and a beloved personality with plentyof good will—as his viral 2015 performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert seriesdemonstrated. And just in case anybody doubted him, that concert proved onceand for all that, yes, the guy really can sing, even without Auto-Tune. (EvanRytlewski)
Girl Talk
Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
10 p.m.
If bedroommash-up artists appear like a forgotten dance music trend now, it’s simplybecause Greg Gillis hasn’t released a proper Girl Talk album in seven years. Nocontemporary producer can construct the wild, genre-spanning collages with thesame emotional pull and precise technical skill as the overtly meticulousDJ—and no one even attempts it much these days. Girl Talk cavalierly mergedtogether hip-hop, pop music and indie rock in short, spastic bursts that builtslowly into huge sonic climaxes. Listening to his albums felt like travelingthrough the architect’s expansive and eclectic record collection, but it wasalso something that could take a late-night party up an extra notch, too.
Withcurrent online music-listening norms still resembling the Wild West, thepseudo-controversy the DJ faced on potential copyright infringement issues fordistributing his Girl Talk albums without clearing the samples seems quaintnow—Gillis claimed he was safe under the Fair Use law and that turned out agood bet as no label ever sought legal action against him. But thatlegal-shirking certainly helped cultivate the renegade appeal of theguerrilla-style music, turning the long-haired, hippie-looking white dude fromPittsburgh into an unlikely rebel and much-respected DJ. (Kevin Mueller)
|Stage
|Date
|Start Time
|Performer
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|07/05/2017
|07:30 PM
|Chris Stapleton
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater
|07/05/2017
|07:30 PM
|Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/05/2017
|12:00 PM
|Bad Habitz
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/05/2017
|02:30 PM
|Kyle Megna & The Monsoons
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/05/2017
|05:00 PM
|Fringe Character
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/05/2017
|06:00 PM
|DJ Mando
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/05/2017
|06:30 PM
|N2une
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/05/2017
|07:15 PM
|Felly
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/05/2017
|08:30 PM
|PnB Rock
|Miller Lite Oasis Stage
|07/05/2017
|10:00 PM
|Kyle
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/05/2017
|02:00 PM
|Charles Love
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/05/2017
|04:00 PM
|Georgia Overdrive
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/05/2017
|06:00 PM
|Uprising
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/05/2017
|08:00 PM
|Eric Lindell
|BMO Harris Pavilion
|07/05/2017
|09:45 PM
|Phillip Phillips
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/05/2017
|12:00 PM
|Eric Look Band
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/05/2017
|02:00 PM
|Velveetatones
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/05/2017
|04:00 PM
|Pat McCurdy
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/05/2017
|06:30 PM
|DJ Strategy
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/05/2017
|07:30 PM
|RCKT PWR
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/05/2017
|08:30 PM
|Bad Royale
|Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
|07/05/2017
|10:00 PM
|Girl Talk
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/05/2017
|12:00 PM
|Dance Academy of Mexico
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/05/2017
|01:15 PM
|Black Star Drum Line
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/05/2017
|02:00 PM
|Spoof Fest
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/05/2017
|04:00 PM
|Spoof Fest
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/05/2017
|06:00 PM
|Spoof Fest
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/05/2017
|08:00 PM
|Ethan Keller Group
|Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
|07/05/2017
|09:30 PM
|NEEDTOBREATHE
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/05/2017
|12:00 PM
|School of Rock - Shorewood
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/05/2017
|02:00 PM
|Roxi Copland
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/05/2017
|04:00 PM
|Cathy Grier
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/05/2017
|06:00 PM
|Almighty Vinyl
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/05/2017
|08:00 PM
|Gnash
|U.S. Cellular Connection
|07/05/2017
|10:00 PM
|James Arthur
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/05/2017
|01:00 PM
|WAMI Youth Showcase
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/05/2017
|03:00 PM
|Derrick Procell & The Redeemers
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/05/2017
|05:00 PM
|Failure to Launch
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/05/2017
|06:00 PM
|Dr. B
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/05/2017
|06:30 PM
|Shonn Hinton & Shotgun
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/05/2017
|08:00 PM
|Adi Amour
|Uline Warehouse Stage
|07/05/2017
|10:00 PM
|T-Pain
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/05/2017
|12:30 PM
|Danielle Juhre
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/05/2017
|01:45 PM
|Madison Malone
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/05/2017
|03:00 PM
|Abby Jeanne
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/05/2017
|04:15 PM
|Kim Logan + The Hydramatic
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/05/2017
|05:30 PM
|Andrew Leahey & The Homestead
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/05/2017
|06:45 PM
|Commonheart, The
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/05/2017
|08:00 PM
|Welshly Arms
|Johnson Control's World Stage
|07/05/2017
|09:45 PM
|JJ Grey & Mofro
|JoJo's Martini Bar
|07/05/2017
|12:00 PM
|Taped Music
|JoJo's Martini Bar
|07/05/2017
|01:00 PM
|Downtown Harrison
|JoJo's Martini Bar
|07/05/2017
|04:00 PM
|Element 13
|JoJo's Martini Bar
|07/05/2017
|08:00 PM
|Boogie Men
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/05/2017
|12:00 PM
|Milwaukee Bucks Dancers
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/05/2017
|01:30 PM
|Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Clinic
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/05/2017
|03:00 PM
|Milwaukee Bucks Rimrockers
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/05/2017
|04:30 PM
|Milwaukee Admirals Hockey
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/05/2017
|06:00 PM
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/05/2017
|07:30 PM
|Wheelchair / Adaptive Sports
|Gruber Law Offices Sportszone
|07/05/2017
|09:00 PM
|Division BMX Stunt Team
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|12:00 PM
|Milwaukee Public Theater - Tell Me Story - Cuentame un Cuenta
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|12:45 PM
|Wayne & Wingnut - Red Hot Chilli Puppets
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|01:30 PM
|Milwaukee Community Circus
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|02:15 PM
|Milwaukee Community Circus
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|03:15 PM
|Aspire Dance and Music
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|04:00 PM
|Wayne & Wingnut - Red Hot Chilli Puppets
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|04:45 PM
|Aspire Dance and Music
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|05:30 PM
|Shandini
|Northwestern Mutual Children's Stage
|07/05/2017
|06:30 PM
|David Seebach's Wonders of Magic
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/05/2017
|12:30 PM
|Milwaukee Community Circus
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/05/2017
|01:00 PM
|Kohl's Wild Theater
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/05/2017
|01:45 PM
|Join In and Dance
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/05/2017
|02:30 PM
|Kohl's Building Block Storytime
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/05/2017
|03:00 PM
|Kohl's Wild Theater
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/05/2017
|04:00 PM
|Mad Science
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/05/2017
|05:00 PM
|JerOne of the Figureheads
|Kohl's Captivation Station
|07/05/2017
|06:00 PM
|Comedy Sportz