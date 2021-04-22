This Week in Milwaukee: April 22-28, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week. Enjoy livestreams from the Latin jazz group Carlos Adames Group; celebrate Earth Day with a performance by the Earth Poets and Musicians or enjoy Rock the Green’s 10th Annual Earth Day Celebration benefitting Milwaukee Riverkeeper. Looking for roots music? John Stano plays a livestream concert while Chicken Wire Empire and the Texas Dave Trio perform at venues.

Thursday April 22

Dino Safari at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Perhaps reminiscent of a 1993 blockbuster movie, the drive-thru Dino Safari offers a chance to get up-close-and-personal with fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. Rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus from Africa. Learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved. …and get the bejeezus scared out of you!

Grab a prehistoric passport and join over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on a globe-trotting expedition at Dino Safari, a completely drive-thru dino adventure for the whole family. But beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life! Though May 2.

33rd Anniversary of Earth Poets and Musicians livestream, 8 p.m.

Did any of us realize how much the world would transform over 30-plus years? When Jeff Poniewaz and Antler created the Earth Poets in 1988, they knew the mortal coil was becoming more mortal, Spring more silent, extreme weather more prevalent, and that climate change warnings were mostly unheard or denied. They didn’t know that more than 30 years later The Earth Poets and Musicians would still be here with wisps of wisdom and humor, drumming, humming, singing, dancing, rhyming and worrying.

Linnemans Riverwest Inn hosts three of the original poets, Louisa Loveridge-Gallas, Suzanne Rosenblatt and Harvey Taylor, and the two musician members of the group, Jahmes Finlayson and Holly Haebig, in this benefit for the Milwaukee River Advocates Co-Op.

Songs of Work & Protest (Theatre Fest ’21) livestream

UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts presents Songs of Work & Protest, an ensemble piece combining song, dance and story. This presentation is crafted by students and explores how work and song connect and express the class struggle. Through May 16.

Friday, April 23

The Carlos Adames Group livestream, 8 p.m.

Percussionist Carlos Adames’ Group plays Latin jazz that ebbs and flows with rhythm and energy. The stellar players build on classic sounds and take a contemporary approach. Adamas, pianist Elias Holman, bassist John Simons and percussionist Tony Ayala create a spirited musical dialogue. Here is hoping this Riverwest Records livestream is a warmup to seeing this band in its Summer element—outdoor concerts.

Saturday, April 24

John Stano livestream 7:30 p.m.

Last Summer John Stano kept in shape by playing a marathon three-hour gig. The singer songwriter returns with a livestream presented by The Coffee House. Stano’s sound is a distinctive blend of acoustic and slide guitar, harmonica and expressive vocals, and he sometimes adds a little mandolin, cigar box guitar or banjo to the mix as well. His style is a combination of folk, blues and Americana and he also performs his own arrangements of folk and country blues classics by artists such as Robert Johnson, Mississippi John Hurt, and Bukka White. A portion of this night’s proceeds will benefit Friedens Food Pantry.

Chicken Wire Empire @ Schauer Arts Center (147 N. Rural Street, Hartford), 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In November and December of 2019, Chicken Wire Empire had the good fortune to participate in the ninth “Bluegrass Jamboree,” playing 24 dates in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The Milwaukee bluegrass quintet played 19 dates in a row.

Returning to America, the band sifted through 22 recorded sets. From that cache, they compiled two volumes encapsulating the acoustic shows in Europe, Live from Deutschland Volume 1 and 2. Masks are required at this 25% capacity event.

Texas Dave Trio @ Red, White & Brews (7127 W. National Ave., West Allis), 9 p.m.

Texas Dave’s low-key songs capture the listener’s attention with no fanfare. His folk/blues/roots sound begins with an acoustic guitar and rack harmonica.

Rock the Green's 10th Annual Earth Day Celebration Benefitting Milwaukee Riverkeeper livestream, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day virtually with Trapper Schoepp on the pedal-powered stage powered by local cycling club, Velo Femmes & Friends. Schoepp talks about his new album May Day here The celebration includes remarks by Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Riverkeeper's Jennifer Bolger Breceda and Rock the Green's Lindsay Stevens, who will present the inaugural Dan Aukofer Earth Day Rockstar Award in memory of the organization’s longtime friend and sustainability steward, Dan Aukofer.

Sunday, April 25

LUXI livestream, 6 p.m.

Performing from The Ring, LUXI is an experimental electronic artist who has been refining her musical process, refusing to adhere to the consumerist pop standards. Using hypnotic dance-based electro pop LUXI layers her beats with raw vocals and emotional melodies and uses music to connect with those around her.

