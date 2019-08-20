This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 22-28, 2019

× Expand Photo Courtesy of The Temp Agency Daikaiju

Thursday, August 22

Kenny Wayne Shepherd @ The Riverside Theater, 7 p.m.

Louisiana native Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s newest album, The Traveler, showcases his multiple talents as a world-class blues guitarist, songwriter and performer. The Traveler pays tribute to his influences, offering a scintillating balance of finesse and firepower. (Genevieve Vahl)

Daikaiju w/ Direct Hit, Telethon and Mush @ X-Ray Arcade, 7 p.m.

The high-energy instrumental psych-punk-metal surf rock collective Daikaiju puts on an unforgettable show. Milwaukee’s Direct Hit opens with punk flare. Telethon will showcase their newest album, promising wild Midwest energy. Mush hopes to keep it real and make the songs they want to hear. It will be a marathon of intense energy in an intimate space. (G.V.)

Indie Night No. 4 @ The Miramar Theatre, 6:30 p.m.

Throughout this year, the Miramar Theatre holds a night each month to showcase different Milwaukee pop bands. In this month’s rotation are Immortal Girlfriend, LO/ST, Endless Era and MIDSUMMER. These acts revolve around electronics, dance and synth sounds. (Ethan Duran)

Friday, August 23

The Quebe Sisters @ The Back Room at Colectivo, 8 p.m.

The Quebe Sisters have delighted audiences with their take on western swing for 15 years. Centered around real-life sisters Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe, the band is well-loved for glowing harmonies and Americana influences, but the group is never afraid of branching out and building on its roots. Their fourth album is due next month. (G.V.)

Nickel&Rose European Tour Kick-Off w/ Ernest Brusubardis IV, SistaStrings, Abdou Khadre Kambaye, Klassik and more @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

Nickel&Rose is an American folk-music duo made up of upright bassist Johanna Rose and guitarist Carl Nichols. Their Southwest sound suggests dusty roads and cactuses. Nichols’ background includes West African music and blues while Johanna brings bluegrass, folk and jazz for an eclectic range that coalesces into a unique sound. (G.V.)

Black Flag @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

The influential hardcore punk band Black Flag has been touring with its sole continuous guitarist and songwriter Greg Ginn since the late 1980s; he is now accompanied by singer Mike Vallely, who joined in 2014. Since their 2013 revival, the band has been the center of controversy with arguments among other former Black Flag members and their poorly received album What The… (E.D.)

Saturday, August 24

WMSE’s 10th Annual Backyard BBQ @ Humboldt Park, Noon-8 p.m.

WMSE’s annual event will be presented by Colectivo Coffee, Comet Café and Lakefront Brewery in Bay View’s backyard, Humboldt Park, this Saturday afternoon. The Grovelers, Horseshoes and Handgrenades and LowDown Brass Band are a few of the names on the musical lineup that day. (E.D.)

Chords & Curds Festival @ Fiserv Forum

The Chords & Curds Festival is an all-day event on the Fiserv Forum plaza featuring plenty of local music, food and artisans. Doors open at 11: 30 a.m. followed by a noon performance by the Milwaukee Public Schools Community Gospel. The Festival also features guest DJs as part of Hip-Hop Week MKE, Aug. 19-25. For more information, visit; www.FiservForum.com. (Harry Cherkinian)

Monday, August 26

SistaStrings at Musical Mondays @ Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30 p.m.

From Milwaukee’s North Side, SistaStrings—sisters Monique (cello) and Chauntee Ross, (violin)—offer classically trained string instrument talent. The girls began singing and playing in church and were soon invited to churches all over the Midwest. They perform original music, classics from Bach and improvise on popular hymns. Jazz, soul, gospel, blues, hip-hop can all be heard in their heartfelt performances. (G.V.)

Tuesday, August 27

Buffalo Gospel and Shonn Hinton w/ Steve Beguhn at Chill on The Hill @ Humboldt Park Band Chalet, 6 p.m.

As a part of Bay View’s Chill on the Hill lineup, Milwaukee alt-country band Buffalo Gospel and R&B artist Shonn Hinton will step up to the music shell. Called “Milwaukee’s best kept secret” by some critics, Buffalo Gospel plays 1970s-style country music that reminds its listeners of big rigs and AM radio stations. On the other hand, Shonn Hinton plays a soulful, funky guitar to a rolling drum beat to make a sound fit for any relaxing outing. (E.D.)