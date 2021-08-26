This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2021

A backyard BBQ, celebrations of Egyptian and Japanese culture and a photo exhibit you can be part of are among the events on tap this week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, August 26

Mike and the Moonpies @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Once celebrated as Austin's premiere dancehall band, Mike and the Moonpies 2019 album Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold was recorded at Abbey Road Studios with help from the London Symphony Orchestra. It is an album that diversifies the band’s honky-tonk roots by adding lush strings, cinematic arrangements, and collaborative songwriting to the mix. Inspired in part by the classic “countrypolitan” music of the 1960s and early ‘70s.

But the real prize in the Crackerjacks is the band’s 2020 album Touch of You: The Lost Songs of Gary Stewart. The collection of unreleased songs sheds a bit more light on the maverick honky-tonk artist who blurred musical genres.

Friday, August 27-Sunday, August 29

Taste of Egypt @ St. Mary & Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church (1521 W. Drexel Ave., Oak Creek), 11 a.m.

One of the newer additions to Milwaukee’s impressive lineup of ethnic summer festivals, Taste of Egypt is a chance to explore one of the world’s oldest civilizations. The food belongs to the culinary traditions of the Near East with falafel, baklava, gyros and stuffed grape leaves but with unique twists. There will be cooking demonstrations, church tours, live music and children’s activities. For more information visit the Taste of Egypt website.

Inside Out Project: Citizenship for U.S. @ Chase Tower (Water St. and Wisconsin Ave.), 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., 10 a.m.

“The Inside Out Project,” an international exhibition by French artist JR, marks the start of a 16-city tour across the U.S. intended to create a portrait of America that highlights both our diversity and unity. Milwaukeeans are invited to participate in the project by having their photo taken from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chase Tower. Portrait installation and live music will continue until 6:30 p.m.

Each portrait will create a large, temporary art installation with faces of the Milwaukee community. The portraits are intended to be a reminder that behind the policies are real people with real stories that include all Americans—citizens, immigrants, and indigenous. The project provides communities and local leaders a unique platform to amplify their voices and urge Congress to move the country forward with solutions by creating a path to citizenship.

The public will also be able to enjoy live local performances on the plaza throughout the day, in addition to free popsicles from Pete’s Pops.

Event Information

Hibiki - Japanese Taiko Drum Performance @ The Warehouse (1635 W. St. Paul Ave.), 4:30 p.m.

Hibiki, which means “echo sound” in Japanese, is a Japanese drum (taiko) group that seeks to promote interest in and understanding of Japanese culture through taiko drumming. Formed in 2009, they have been giving taiko drumming performances at schools, companies and community organizations. Taiko drumming has a mythological origin in Japanese folklore.

“Art Japan: 2021-1921,” which runs now through Sept. 24, will be open to the public prior to the concert. The exhibition features work of some of Japan’s most important artists of the last 100 years. With over 80 works in the exhibition from 18 artists, the art, ideas and studio practice of each artist is shown in depth through several works. The pieces are drawn from the collection of The Warehouse and its owners, art collectors Jan Serr and John Shannon.

Saturday, August 28

WMSE’s 11th Annual Backyard BBQ @ Humboldt Park, Noon

× Expand Photo via Dan Backhaus

Here is a chance to enjoy a free festival of great music and celebrate 24-hour free form radio. WMSE 91.7 celebrates 40 years and the annual Backyard BBQ is stacked with five great local acts, with headliner Abby Jeanne returning to her ‘hood for the show. The festivities kick off at noon with WMSE DJ-Christreater, followed by performance by De La Buena, The Stephen Hull Experience, Rexxx, Vincent Van Great and Abby Jeanne. Musically it is a smogasboard. So is the food. Local vendors include Maxie’s, Pete’s Pops, Pig Tailz, Riley’s Good Dogs and Twisted Plants.

Milwaukee Fringe Festival @ The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Fringe Festival is back for a fifth year. Inspired by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Milwaukee’s take includes a diverse range of performers, dancers, musicians and visual artists. From People Do Do Such Things, Tyler Anthony Smith’s blend of Hedda Gabler and The Sopranos to Art in the Air by Warped Dance Company to the cello and drums duo Nineteen Thirteen, there will be plenty of thought-provoking entertainment to be had.

Event Information

Voot Warnings @ The Uptowner, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo Credit: Veronica Rusnak via Flickr

Voot Warnings’ sporadic shows tend to fall on or around a holiday so consider this his Labor Day show. Had he been based in a bigger city, maybe Warnings’ might be a legend by now. His trio includes stoic bassist Jacob Muchin and drummer par excellence Victor Demichei. Equal parts charm school, art gallery and corner bar, The Uptowner has been around since 1884 and is known as “Milwaukee’s oldest and continuous longest-running tavern.”