This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 28-Feb 3, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to in the coming week including livestreams Harley-Davidson and Pop Culture, a look at rarely-seen works from MOWA’s permanent collection and Dream Theater’s performance from the tour Images, Words & Beyond. Or check out comedy by Ryan Mason and songwriter Orlando Peña.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Virtual Gallery Talk: Harley-Davidson and Pop Culture online, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Wikipedia

The Harley-Davidson Museum continues the Thursday online series with Custom Culture – Harley-Davidson and Pop Culture. The company has had a long relationship Harley-Davidson with Hollywood and popular culture. See everything from Captain America’s motorcycle used in the Marvel movie to other celebrity bikes and learn about Harley-Davidson’s impact on popular culture. The virtual gallery talks are ideal for enthusiasts who might be a world away from Milwaukee or those who are hoping to take a deep dive into Harley-Davidson history from the comfort of their home.

Into the MOWA Vault with Artist Rafael Franc livestream, 7 p.m.

Raised the son of a Mexican-American migrant worker and a mother who fled the suburbs for a life of farming, Rafael Francisco Salas grew up in the fields and forests surrounding his family farm in rural Wisconsin. Leaving home to become an artist, Salas spent 15 years in New York City, London and the American Southwest, returning to Wisconsin with a painterly appreciation for the splendors of landscape.

Join the artist as he shows rarely-seen works from MOWA’s permanent collection and talks about the tradition of Wisconsin landscape painting and his new exhibition In Flowered Fields, on view at MOWA | DTN. (Through May 2).

Author Simon Winchester in Conversation with Marcy Bidney livestream, 6:30 p.m.

Simon Winchester, author of Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World in conversation with UW-Milwaukee’s Marcy Bidney, Assistant Director for Distinctive Collections for the American Geographical Society Library. Bidney assisted Winchester during his research process for the book. The author of The Professor and the Madman and The Perfectionists explores the notion of property—our proprietary relationship with the land through human history, how it has shaped us and what it will mean for our future.

Friday, Jan. 29

Orlando Peña @ Café Centraal, 6 p.m.

Café Centraal’s heated courtyard is a noble attempt to melt the Winter blues. When the pandemic hit, Orlando Peña and his group The Midnight Purchase were hitting their stride with a four-song EP. The National Sessions introduced The Band-like sounds of young folks older than their years. Here is a chance to see Peña in a solo setting. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

Ryan Mason @ Laughing Tap, 8 p.m. (live and streaming)

A veteran of the Milwaukee comedy scene and winner of the Milwaukee’s Midwest Stand-up Competition, Ryan Mason's comedy touches on his own experiences as a parent and interpretations of everyday absurdities.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed. (Also Saturday.)

Saturday, Jan. 30

Dream Theater: Images, Words & Beyond livestream at 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Wikipedia

Presented by the Miller High Life Theater, filmed at the historic Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, in 2017, this historic performance has never been released worldwide. This marks the first official release from Dream Theater’s Images, Words & Beyond tour, featuring a live performance of that classic album, , captured in its entirety during their September 11, 2017 appearance in Tokyo.

Monday, Feb. 1

WE RISE: To Be Young, Gifted and Black: A Celebration of Lorraine Hansberry online, 7 p.m.

× Expand Image via Facebook / Milwaukee Rep

Presented by Milwaukee Repertory Theater and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, the first virtual event in the series, “To Be Young, Gifted and Black: A Celebration of Lorraine Hansberry” will feature an original poem performed by Wisconsin’s poet laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton; interviews with icon in African American film, television and theater Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Tony and Grammy Nominee Valisia LeKae (who played Lorraine Hansberry in the Off-Broadway production of “Sweet Lorraine”); a message from community partners at Niche Book Bar; and a reunion of the artists from Milwaukee Rep’s 2012/13 Season production of A Raisin in the Sun including Mildred Marie Langford, Greta Oglesby, Director Ron OJ Parson and Braylen Stevens.

Tuesday. Feb, 2

Virtual Book Talk - Franci’s War: A Woman’s Story of Survival livestream, noon

Franci’s War: A Woman’s Story of Survival is an engrossing memoir of a spirited and glamorous young fashion designer who survived World War II, presented by her daughter, Helen Epstein. Franci was known in her group as the Prague dress designer who lied to Dr. Mengele at an Auschwitz selection, saying she was an electrician, an occupation that both endangered and saved her life. In this memoir, she offers her intense, candid, and sometimes funny account of those dark years, with the women prisoners in her tight-knit circle of friends.

