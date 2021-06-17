This Week in Milwaukee: June 17- 23, 2021

Outdoor concerts in parks, rooftop performances, worthwhile benefits, a visit from legendary Jon Langford that includes his artwork, not-so-easy-listening music at Riverwest’s Bremen Cafe and the annual Make Music Day across the globe. There is something for everyone this week.

Thursday, June 17

Regner Rocks - An Evening with Guitars 4 Vets with Jonny T-Bird Neuberger and Patrick Nettesheim and Kharma Shotgun @ Regner Park (800 W. Main St. West Bend), 5:30 p.m.

Guitar For Vets is a nonprofit organization serving veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. G4V was founded in 2007 in Milwaukee and gives veterans hope through the healing power of music. An Evening with Guitars 4 Vets is part of the inaugural Regner Rocks series. Jonny T-Bird Neuberger brings his blues along with the sounds of Guitars for Vets co-founder Patrick Nettesheim and Kharma Shotgun, the “unofficial” band of Guitars 4 Vets.

Ben Mulwana @ Café Benelux, 6 p.m.

Ugandan-born and raised Ben Mulwana brings his soulful lyrics and storytelling lyrics to the Benelux rooftop live music series.

Friday, June 18

Red Light Lit: An Evening of Music, Poetry + Dance @ Nō Studios, 7 p.m.

In celebration of Thea Matthew’s Unearth [The Flowers], Red Light Lit + Nō Studios bring you an evening of poetry, dance and music. Red Light Lit is a small press and reading series based in San Francisco. It is a collective of artists who explore love relationships, sexuality, and gender. The one-hour artistic performance exploring gender, identity, and reclaiming of sexuality includes a reception with musical guest The Moon and The Man.

Hosted by Luna Malbroux with a live musical score by Tim Wright the performance includes dancers Brea Graber, Danielle Lohuis and Lindsey Ruenger and performers Thea Matthews, Loria Mendoza, Mikey Cody Apollo, Jennifer Lewis and Sarah Farrel.

Primitive Broadcast Service w/ Aluminum Knot Eye @ Bremen Café, 10 p.m.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Expand Photo Credit: Justin Propp

Local noisemakers and troublemakers with social conscience, Primitive Broadcast Service and Aluminum Knot Eye are set to shake you out of the pandemic blues. Ear plugs might not be a bad idea. Back in February Primitive Broadcast Service talked about their message of peace, love and dissonance.

Saturday, June 19

Girls Rock 5th Annual - Rummage Sale @ Sugar Maple, 9 a.m.

Girls Rock is dedicated to empowering girls, women, transgender and non-binary individuals of any identity, from any background and any ability through music education and performance. Committed to fostering independent thinking, building positive self-esteem, and bridging cultural and social divides through supportive community, the organization’s annual rummage sale raises funds to continue creating safe spaces to explore music through collaboration, expression and technical skills. Please wear a mask for this outdoor event.

Every dollar raises funds toward the Girls Rock MKE organization, its summer camp programs, camper tuition scholarships and community outreach events. There will be gently used clothing, jewelry, shoes, music, records, instruments, musical equipment, dishes, household items and curios of all kinds.

Cafe Colonnade Concert: Nate John Herlache @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield), 9 a.m.

× Expand Image via YouTube

Port Washington-based singer-songwriter Nate John Herlache gets Saturday off to a start with a performance at the outdoor Burke Colonnade Café. The series runs through August 28.

Event Information

Ben Merens, The Norman Klature and MOFOBROS @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

You will be hard-pressed to find a cozy outdoor venue that fits into a neighborhood as perfectly as Kochanski’s patio. You may remember Ben Merens, former host of the long-running public radio Ideas Network show, "At Issue.” Merens also shines as a singer-songwriter. He is joined by the Norman Klature and headliners MOFOBROS, for their debut CD release.

Jon Langford And His Fancy Men @ Public Brewery/Kenosha Creative Space (624 57th St., Kenosha), 9 p.m.

× Expand Photo Credit: Steve Rhodes via Flickr

Founder of legendary punk band The Mekons, Wales-born Jon Langford long ago put down roots in Chicago. Along with his other musical projects The Three Johns, The Waco Brothers and Pine Valley Cosmonauts, Langford is also known for his paintings. In 2005, Langford's multimedia music/spoken-word/video performance, “The Executioner’s Last Songs,” premiered at Milwaukee’s Alverno College. Saturday he will be joined by His Fancy Men for a concert and art show. Opening is Mock Nine, a band based in Chicago featuring Langford’s son, Tommy.

Monday, June 21

Make Music Day Events

It all started 39 years ago in France. In 1982, Jack Lang and his staff at the Ministry of Culture dreamed up an idea for a new kind of musical holiday. They imagined a day where free, live music would be everywhere: street corners and parks, rooftops and gardens, store fronts and mountaintops.

And, unlike a typical music festival, anyone and everyone would be invited to join and play music or host performances. The event would take place on the summer solstice, June 21, and would be called Fête De La Musique. (In French, the name means both “festival of music” and “make music!”)

Want to participate? Get the details here.

Solstice Jam with David HB Drake @ Beulah Brinton House, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo credit: Susan Ruggles / 2018 Climate rally in Ziedler Park

Folksinger David HB Drake marks the longest day of the year with a Solstice Jam at the lawn gazebo at the historic Beulah Brinton House. Fully vaccinated neighbors, Bay View Historic Society members, and musicians are invited to bring a lawn chair and instrument to sing and strum along. Requests will be attempted! This event is part of the annual Make Music Milwaukee celebration.

Make Music Day Kenosha @ Kenosha Creative Space (624 57th St., Kenosha), 1 a.m.

Make Music Day Kenosha, a day-long event, will take place in front of the Kenosha Creative Space Building and will feature Main Stage music acts, acoustic window performances, community events like "Shower" Karaoke, a children's drum clinic on five-gallon buckets. Artists include Kenosha Opera Festival, Ivy ford and Would You Kindly? There will be food trucks and a small beer garden for refreshments.

Wednesday, June 23

Cache @ Indaba Band Shell, St. Ann Center Bucyrus Campus (2450 W. North Ave.), 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Image via YouTube

Break up your week a concert by Cache, Milwaukee’s Latin American music ambassadors for over 20 years led by percussionist, band leader and educator Cecil Negron.