This Week in Milwaukee: March 10-16, 2022

Thursday, March 10

Present Music “Ablaze” @ Milwaukee Art Museum, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Image: Milwaukee Art Museum Present Music "Ablaze" Present Music "Ablaze"

Present Music in partnership with the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will premiere Primitive Blaze, a new work commissioned from Daniel Kidane as part of a program that explores the theme of identity, drawing on his Eritrean and Russian heritage as well as his eclectic London upbringing.

Live performers include No-No Boy, a multimedia project by Vietnamese American artist Julian Saporiti who blends folk storytelling and archival imagery to tell the hidden history of Japanese internment camps in World War II America; Anthony R. Green’s Piano Concerto: Solution featuring contemporary pianist Eunmi Ko; Viet Cuong’s percussion and sinfonietta masterpiece Re(new)al; and Nina Shekhar’s dynamic Turn Your Feet Around.

More info here mam.org/events/event/performance-present-music-ablaze

Socks in the Frying Pan @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 6:30 p.m.

× “County Clare The Home of Polkas?” by Socks in the Frying Pan

No strangers to Milwaukee thanks to their Irish Fest performances, Socks in the Frying Pan bring three-part vocal harmonies and acoustic sounds. Hailing from County Clare on the west coast of Ireland, the Hayes brothers (Fiachra on fiddle, banjo and bodhrán and Shane on button accordion) along with guitarist and lead vocalist Aodán Coyne grew up in families steeped in music.

More info here ichc.net/socks-in-the-frying-pan.html

Sepultura w/ Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock @ The Rave, 7 p.m.

× “Guardians of Earth” by Sepultura

More traditional Irish music. Just kidding. This rescheduled date finds long running, influential Brazilian-American metal band Sepultura touring in support of their album Quadra. Brothers in volume, Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock open.

Friday, March 11

Parquet Courts w/Mdou Moctar @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

× "Tala Tannam" by Mdou Moctar

Do yourself a favor and arrive early. In 2019 the Tuareg band Mdou Moctar headlined Milwaukee Psych Fest’s warm-up show with a hypnotic spiderweb of a groove; their face-melting sheets of sound broken only by Moctar’s keening vocals. His 2008 debut was captured using Saharan cellphone recordings and his reinterpretation of Prince’s “Purple Rain” called “Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai” (“Rain The Color Of Blue With A Little Red In It.”) won the approval of Revolution keyboardist Lisa Coleman.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

For the band’s new album Afrique Victime, the sound is filtered through mid ’70s to early ’80s Van Halen meets Black Flag meets Black Uhuru with a twist. “While people have gotten to know Mdou Moctar as a rock band, there is a whole different set of music with this band done on acoustic guitars which we wanted to incorporate into this album in order to go through a sonic journey,” Moctar says.

Saturday, March 12

Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Parade @ noon; and Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Post-Parade Party at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center @ 1 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association present the 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Milwaukee. The parade steps off on West Wisconsin Avenue at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Old World Third Street) and ends at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

× Expand Photo: Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day parade St. Patrick's Day Parade Irish dancers

The event dates back to 1843. Milwaukee's parade is the sixth oldest in the nation. This year's parade will feature over 150 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, and local celebrities and dignitaries.

The fun doesn’t end there. Following the parade, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Post-Parade Party at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center will feature five bands: Radiation, áthas, Blackthorn Folly, Atlantic Wave and the O’Bradys; four dance troops: Glencastle Irish Dancers, Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, Kinsella Irish Dance and Caledonian Scottish Dancers as well as Irish comedian Adam Burke ad Eileen O’Rourke’s Leprechaun Stories. More info here: mkepostparade.us.

We Banjo 3 w/ Chicken Wire Empire @ Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

× “Light in the Sky” by We Banjo 3

Irish music continues with this Galway and Nashville-based quartet that includes two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley, on banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bodhran and percussion. Their sound is blend of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, world music and pop.

Sunday, March 13

Walkers Point Makers Market & Bar Hop @ noon

Check out over 70 makers with a wide variety of handmade goods such as jewelry, knit goods, home decor, metal working, prints, soap, paintings, candles and more. Locations include Indeed Brewing Co., Broken Bat Brewing Co., Walkers Lounge, MobCraft Beer and Great Lakes Distillery.

Cherish the Ladies @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2 p.m.

× “The Portumna Workhouse / The Hurling Boys Of Portumna” by Cherish The Ladies

Grammy-nominated, Irish American group Cherish the Ladies formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of women in what had been a male-dominated Irish music scene and has since toured the world. They have collaborated with such musicians as Vince Gill, Nanci Griffith, The Boston Pops Orchestra, Pete Seeger, The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem, the Chieftains, Don Henley and Arlo Guthrie as well as being the most successful Celtic Pops act in history with over 300 performances with leading symphony orchestras.

The Best Westerns @ Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, 2 p.m.

× Expand Photo: The Best Westerns - Facebook The Best Westerns The Best Westerns

Don’t let their aw-shucks humility and sly humor fool you. The Best Westerns have the goods and know what’s what. What do you say about a band whose backup steel guitar player has toured with the likes of Asleep at the Wheel and Wayne Hancock? Eddie Rivers returns to join bassist Mark Hembree—whose memoir of his days playing with bluegrass legend Bill Monroe is due soon—and four other gentlemen who can play circles around the competition and get you home before dinner.