This Week in Milwaukee: March 4-10, 2021

Milwaukee Public Museum, Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum all reopen this week. The symphonic power-pop group Elephonic debuts via livestream and Festival City Symphony performs in-person and livestream from the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield.

Thursday, March 4

Milwaukee Public Museum Reopens

× Expand Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Four local museums are set to reopen in March. Beginning March 4, the Milwaukee Public Museum will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special Community of Curiosity programming on dinosaurs that can be accessed virtually before, during, or after your visit. Free general admission on 2021's first Kohl’s Thank You Thursday, March 18.

The Milwaukee Public Museum is Wisconsin’s natural history museum It currently houses more than four million objects in its collections. MPM has three floors of exhibits that encompass life-size dioramas, walk-through villages, world cultures, dinosaurs, a rainforest and a live butterfly garden, as well as the Daniel M. Soref Dome Theater & Planetarium.

Event Information

Elephonic livestream, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo Credit: Jason Klagstad

ACA Live presents the debut of Elephonic. The symphonic power-pop group collects six Milwaukee music veterans who gather in front of the lens to debut Mike Jarvis’ original songs highlighted by Thea Vorass’ cello playing. The Shepherd Express wrote about the band’s origin in January.

Guitarist Jason Klagstad said, “the band has a once-a-week schedule of rehearsals with several impromptu one-on-one planning meetings via Zoom or in-person during the week as necessary. As this is a brand-new band, the social media launch has been front and center and we’re focused on learning and recording Mike’s originals with the intent of releasing an album mid-year. The band pulls from so many different genres and experiences and has a pretty wide aperture of what we can do and sound like. Until you’ve heard cello, sitar and bells at the same time in a rock band context, you haven’t lived.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Facebook Event Information

Virtual Gallery Talk: “Building A Milwaukee Icon: Harley-Davidson's Juneau Avenue Factory”, 7 p.m.

The Harley-Davidson Museum continues the weekly Virtual Gallery Talk presentations and reopens to the public on Friday.

At a time when Milwaukee was brandishing its reputation as the “Machine Shop to the World,” the Harley-Davidson Motor Company was quickly growing, and on its path to becoming the world’s biggest motorcycle manufacturer. This exhibit features a trove of recently recovered architectural drawings—including some by prominent Milwaukee architect Alexander C. Eschweiler – that demonstrate the whirlwind pace of the company’s early growth.

Event Information

Friday, March 5

Harley-Davidson Museum Reopens

× Expand Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum reopens March 5, including Motor Bar & Restaurant and The Shop. It will be open Fridays through Sundays. The museum and shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. MOTOR’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A new exhibit, “Off-Road Harley-Davidson,” will be unveiled on March 5. “Off-Road Harley-Davidson” tells the history of motorcycles designed for rough roads, the people who rode them and the adventures they shared.

Culture and history are on display through stories and interactive exhibits that celebrate expression, camaraderie at the Harley-Davidson Museum, with an unrivaled collection of motorcycles and memorabilia. The current exhibition was featured in the February Shepherd Express magazine.

More Information

Milwaukee Art Museum Reopens

× Expand Image via Wikimedia Commons

The Milwaukee Art Museum reopens March 5 and Admission to the will be free for all, thanks to Educators Credit Union. The exhibition Susan Meiselas: Through a Woman’s Lens will be on view in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts.

The Museum will be open Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with galleries on the main and lower levels accessible to the public. The Museum welcomes people from throughout the community and the world to find themselves and lose themselves in art, creativity and culture. At any one time, visitors can experience over 2,500 works on view within the Museum’s collection galleries and three ever-changing exhibition spaces. The landmark architecture brings together structures designed by Eero Saarinen, David Kahler and Santiago Calatrava. Famous for its moving Burke Brise Soleil, the Museum serves as a symbol for Milwaukee pride and connects the shores of Lake Michigan to the city’s bustling downtown.

More Information

John Sieger livestream and in-person, 7p.m.

Three months ago, John Sieger kicked off 2021 with his first solo livestream performance at Linnemans Riverwest Inn. The veteran singer-songwriter returns to the scene of the crime with a return performance with songs that span his career with Semi-Twang, the R&B Cadets, El Supremo and his solo records. The Shepherd Express profiled Sieger back in November.

Saturday, March 6

CelticMKE’s At Home St. Patrick’s Celebration livestream, 11 a.m.

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Irish Fest

At Home St. Patrick’s Celebration kicks off with family entertainment for the first hour, followed by performances from artists in Ireland and shows on Irish history and cuisine. The program is free to tune in on the platform of your choosing.

In addition to CelticMKE’s regular program, the organization will also premier Ireland’s renowned music festival TradFest’s brand new Ireland in Music film. The musical film captures some of the country's top musicians performing at Ireland's most spectacular locations, including the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren.

Stream Link

Koch Marshall Trio livestream, 5 p.m.

The Koch-Marshall Trio is guitarist Greg Koch, his son Dylan Koch on drums and Hammond B3 specialist Toby Lee Marshall. At the heart of this organ trio is a blues sensibility, but Koch's compositions are an amalgam of rock, funk, jazz and country served up with heavy grooves and dynamic improvisations delivered with no small dose of humor and occasional wild abandon.

Back in May, Greg Koch talked about keeping busy during the early days of the pandemic.

Event Information

Sunday, March 7

Festival City Symphony: Song and Dance, livestream and in-person, 3 p.m., Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Dr., Brookfield)

Festival City Symphony for Song and Dance Music Director Carter Simmons and the orchestra return to the Wilson Center to perform a rousing and varied concert featuring Richard Wagner’s “Prelude to Die Meistersinger,” works by Percy Grainger including the lovely “Irish Tune from County Derry (Danny Boy),” “Les Sylphides (VII. Waltz)” by Frederick Chopin and the well-known Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. The hour-long concert will be performed without intermission, and options for physically distanced assigned seating and virtual attendance are available.

Event Information