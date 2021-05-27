This Week in Milwaukee: May 27 – June 2, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week. Yes, Memorial Day is here already and outdoor events are happening all over the place. Check out the unusual musical stylings of Guitaronga, Tejumaloa Ologboni and the Nefertari African Dance/Drum Company or M.O.B. Car Club Cruise. Neil Davis offers cutting edge jazz and the annual night of John Lennon’s music streams from Linnemans.

Friday, May 28

Guitronga @ Kochanski’s, 6 p.m.

Think you’ve seen and heard it all? Guitronga uses trombone and congas to replace the usual bass guitar and drum set rhythm section. Check it out at the outdoor patio at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, the music venue with 40 years of local history.

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Neil Davis Quartet @ Saint Kate, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Neil Davis is a jazz guitarist and the jazz guitar teacher at Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra's jazz studies program. Davis is also the co-founder of West End Conservatory, a new music school in Milwaukee and helped found Milwaukee Jazz Vision which, is a jazz advocacy non-profit. His quartet works without a net, so expect the unexpected.

Sunday, May 30

Peace Thru Music - A John Lennon Tribute livestream, 6:50 p.m.

The impact The Beatles and John Lennon had on popular culture is still being measured. Lennon was senselessly murdered outside his apartment in 1980 by a person with a handgun.

The annual one-night festival of John Lennon’s music curated by Marty Hacker has become a tradition. It is a livestream this year. Denny Rauen filmed the bands in advance, Jim Linneman and Mike Plaisted will emcee the program and introduce the artists.

Donations for the show will benefit the Wisconsin’s Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE). Artists include: Bristletwang, John Sieger, Elephonic, The Hanson Family, Sigmund Snopek, Heidi Spencer, Sam Llanas, The Form, Plaisteds & Friends, Chris Haise Band, The Johnston Brothers, The Riverwest Aces, Anja Elise with Dallas Brown and Acoustic Blu.

Monday, May 29

First Annual M.O.B. Car Club Cruise @ Bunker VFW Post Waterford to Konkol Park (5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield), 9 a.m.

This classic car cruise and car show honoring veterans for Memorial Day weekend begins at 9 a.m. at Bunker VFW Post in Waterford to a rendezvous at Konkol Park. All makes and models are welcome, Vietnam era military vehicles will be part of the show. Live music will be provided by The Fabulous Jerry.

Wednesday, June 2

Tejumaloa Ologboni and the Nefertari African Dance/Drum Company @ 6:30 p.m., Indaba Band Shell (St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care-Bucyrus Campus, 2450 W. North Ave.)

This 13-week series of free events will present a wide variety of entertainment. In traditional African cultures, Indaba refers to a gathering to resolve issues affecting the village, where each individual has a voice and where there is a common story created for all to share after they leave.

The Indaba Bandshell is a 250-seat band shell on the grounds of St. Ann Center's Bucyrus Campus. True to its namesake, the Indaba Bandshell will be a space for revitalizing Milwaukee’s near north side through art, dance and music.

The series kicks off with educator and internationally recognized storyteller Tejumaloa Ologboni and the Nefertari African Dance/Drum Company.

