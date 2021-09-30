This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2021

Family Fall Fest in South Milwaukee, The Mavericks En Español, a spooky tour of the Pabst Mansion, a Tattoo Arts Convention takeover at the Wisconsin Center and the return of Wreckless Eric all coming up this week in Milwaukee.

Thursday, September 30

Family Fall Fest 2021 @ South Milwaukee Downtown Market. 3 p.m.

South Milwaukee Downtown Market presents Family Fall Fest 2021 with a farmers’ market, pumpkin painting, face painting, and other fall festivities. The market will offer fresh produce, organics, arts and crafts, baked goods, sweet treats and live music.

Friday, Oct. 1

Illuminating the Dark @ Pabst Mansion, 5:30 p.m.

Fridays in October bring an opportunity to see the Pabst Mansion in a new light. “Illuminating the Dark” unveils an entirely new experience. The tours, set in the dimly lit Mansion, will explore themes of darkness and will reveal unseen spaces. “Visitors will be guided by candlelight as they travel through the home,” said Jocelyn Slocum, of the Pabst Mansion. “The tour explores the dark, in areas varying from literal light sources in the home, to approaching the darkness of loss, to viewing hidden compartments and seldom-seen basement spaces.”

Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Convention @ Wisconsin Center, 2 p.m.

In 1998 Milwaukee legalized tattooing. As ongoing proof of ink’s permanence, the 11th annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Convention takes over the Wisconsin Center with three days of tattoo culture including artists and vendors, burlesque (Vee Valentine), sideshow attractions (Alakazam The Human Knot), music from Deadman’s Carnival and tattoo judging.

Saturday, Oct. 2

The Mavericks @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

× “Recuerdos” by The Mavericks

In August, The Mavericks released a new album that ushers in the fourth phase of the band’s evolution. “It's like we've had three different lives,” says Raul Malo, the band’s lead singer and songwriter, “and now this is a whole new beginning. We’re sort of going into uncharted territory. I’m looking forward to it and I’m kind of nervous about it too. It’s certainly a new adventure.”

Entitled simply En Español, all 12 tracks are in Spanish, as the title suggests. The collection represents a diversity of musical styles and cultural traditions, from tender boleros to brassy mariachi to reimagined Afro-Cuban classics. Seven of the tunes are familiar gems drawn from the vast Latin American songbook, while five are originals written or co-written by Malo. Like the band’s entire body of music, this album cannot be boxed into a single category. The songs are as diverse as Latin America itself, and as cohesive as the ideal of the American melting pot.

Duets – Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés & Joe Lovano @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 8p.m.

× Chucho Valdés & Dianne Reeves - My Foolish Heart (Live at SFJAZZ Gala 2019)

This might be Milwaukee’s jazz event of the year in an evening of duets with three legends. Winner of six Grammy and three Latin Grammy Awards, Cuban pianist, composer and arranger Chucho Valdés is the most influential figure in modern Afro-Cuban jazz. Five-time Grammy Award winner Dianne Reeves is the pre-eminent jazz vocalist in the world today — her arsenal of talents is richly on display in every song of her limitless repertoire. Hailed by The New York Times as “one of the greatest musicians in jazz history,” Grammy Award winning saxophone titan Joe Lovano has distinguished himself as a prescient and pathfinding force in the arena of creative music. In 2014 Lovano performed John Coltrane’s masterpiece “A Love Supreme” with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra.

Trashfest @ Quarters Rock and Roll Palace, 7p.m.

Since at least 1984, Trashfest, Milwaukee’s “annual celebration of original crazy stuff” has hosted bands, one-off projects and performance art that defies description—like the late Beautiful Bert playing hide the microphone. The migratory event took place at such legendary venues as Irene J’s, Café Voltaire, The Unicorn, The Odd Rock, The Toad Café and the Blues Oasis. This year Quarters is the scene of the crime, er venue. Acts include: Nervis Virgins, D. B. Fox, The Paulettes, Dueling Theremins, The Band to Save the World, Velvet Telegraph Service, Atheists & Airplanes, The Unwanted, Giannis & the Koumpos and Dekathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Brady Street Pet Parade 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone @ The Northern Lights Theater, 8 p.m.

Child actor Peter Noone became famous as the teenage Herman fronting English Invasion band Herman’s Hermits, that sold over 60 million records. With hits like “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat” and “There’s A Kind of Hush,” Noone became part of his generation’s soundtrack. Noone performed, composed songs and produced recordings throughout the ’70s with such artists as David Bowie, Debby Boone and Graham Gouldman. His album with the Tremblers, Twice Nightly and his solo effort One of The Glory Boys were both critically and commercially successful.

