This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 9-15, 2021

Women rock Summerfest, the return of TosaFest and Ex Fabula, family-friendly events continue at Bay Shore and more happening this week.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Summerfest

Summerfest’s Thursday lineup could have been presented as Women Who Rock, with a lineup that includes Sheryl Crow’s pop sounds, Joan Jett’s unflinching grit, Ani DiFranco’s socially-conscious folk; Milwaukee’s genre defying SistaStrings (with Peter Mulvey), Ronnie Nyles’ blues, the Americana sound of The Whiskeybelles and DJ Shawna the official DJ of NBA Champion Milwaukee Buck’s DJ.

See the Shepherd Express Summerfest section here for more of our previews and concert reviews

Friday, Sept. 10

Craig Baumann - Music Under the Stars @ Arts at Large Community Center

Enjoy the blues rock and soul music of Craig Baumann, whose mantra “I believe there are two kinds of music, good and bad. Genres are made to be broken,” is as fine a mission statement you will hear anywhere.

Never Have I Ever @ ComedySportz, 7:30 p.m.

Never Have I Ever is a monthly comedy show featuring some of the funniest improvisers and standups in the city. Both performers and audience play the infamous drinking game where performers will improvise scenes inspired by the juicy, raunchy, unbelievable stories told by audience members. With special guest Hannah Tahtinen, featured standup Carly Malison and the cast of NHIE: Alecia Altstaetter, Amanda Stellberg, Evan Schroeder, Jordan Reichardt and Michael Kittelson.

Ex Fabula @ Nō Studios, 6:30 p.m.

Ex Fabula returns for Season 13 with stories of Food and Culture and continues with the Deaf Story Slam in September; The EXperience AfterDark and Backstory in spring, and Brave Space affinity group storytelling workshops all year round. Additionally, Ex Fabula is offering the popular public workshops.

TosaFest @ Rotary Park Pavilion (1190 N. 70th St, Wauwatosa)

The outdoor festival season is far from over as TosaFest returns with a full slate of music including Greg Koch, Brett Newski and the Squeezettes plus the 25th annual Joe’s Run, Walk and Roll benefit 5k. There will be plenty of food and drink. TosaFest runs through Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 11

“Ephemeral Propinquity” by Jave Yoshimoto

Opening Reception: “Jave Yoshimoto - Beleaguered Microcosm” @ Hawthorn Contemporary, 6 p.m.

Nebraska-based artist Jave Yoshimoto’s exhibit Beleaguered Microcosm is a collection of works that reflects on the recent histories of natural and man-made disasters. The works represented are paintings on paper, as well as sculptural pieces made with makerspace/fab lab equipment found nationwide. Each compositions represents the stories that Yoshimoto has collected throughout his travels and research from around the world, including those of humanitarian crises in the Greek Island of Lesvos. “Beleaguered Microcosm” is on view through Nov. 19.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Shrek the Third @ The Yard! at Bayshore, 5 p.m.

Family friendly events continue at Bayshore in The Yard, a large community space where the Family Flicks series runs through October 6 with Sonic the Hedgehog, Monsters, Inc. and Aladdin. Sports fans are invited to watch their favorite Wisconsin teams at Bayshore Game Days where a games are live streamed on the big screen.