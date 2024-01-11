This Week in MKE Music: Jan. 11-17, 2024

Heat things up with Sugo, Rebirth Brass Band and celebrate an anniversary with G. Love & Special Sauce; Something To Do headlines a full night of music celebrating their new album and The Quilz play a show before heading back into the studio, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Jan. 11

Sugo @ Anodyne, 7:30 p.m.

Photo by CAH via Sugo - Facebook Sugo Sugo

Start the weekend off early and get on the good foot. Sugo’s retro funk sounds take over Anodyne -"Funk more in '24!”

Friday, Jan. 12

Something To Do w/Devon Kay & The Solutions, Jinksie and Bellends @ X-Ray Arcade

"Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls" by Something To Do

Celebrate the release of Something To Do’s album Here Comes The Panic. The long-running ska band has rounded up an evening of high energy music with Devon Kay & The Solutions, Jinksie and Bellends.

"1472" by Jinksie

Saturday, Jan. 13

Robert Ellis @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

"Yesterday's News" by Robert Ellis

Robert Ellis’ album Yesterday’s News draws on the open tunings and intricate fingerpicking of English songwriters like Nick Drake or Richard Thompson, with Ellis' performances similarly subtle and nuanced, tapping into the bittersweet longing of Chet Baker and the playful poignancy of Bill Evans and Jim Hall. As the follow up to his 2019 album, the raucous Texas Piano Man, it may seem like a left turn but over the course of five solo albums, Ellis has suggested a record collection shelved with everything from Paul Simon and John Prine to Elton John and Joni Mitchell. He’s been characterized as both a Redneck Steely Dan and the Lone Star Liberace.

The Quilz / Video Sex Priest @ Club Garibaldi, 8 p.m.

"SALT" by Video Sex Priest

“You just keep moving on,” Liv Mueller sings on “SALT,” the song by her new collaboration Video Sex Priest. The dreamlike gothic vibe and theme of transition is nothing new to Mueller who draws from and revisits her past musical lives at will. Mueller with longtime collaborator Bill Backes on drums and Loren Tee take it to the stage along with self-contained musical outfit The Quilz, who take a break after this show to work on a new album.

"Love Submission" by The Quilz

Sunday, Jan. 14

Rebirth Brass Band @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

"Feel Like Funkin' It Up" by Rebirth Brass Band

Going strong for over 35 years New Orleans’ Grammy winning Rebirth Brass Band stop in Milwaukee for a Sunday night show that will set you on the good foot (again) for the upcoming work week.

Founded by brothers Phil and Keith Frazier, Rebirth began their career playing on the sidewalks of the French Quarter, and quickly landed gigs at second line parades. Their trademark sound pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elements of jazz, funk, soul, R&B and the sounds from the streets they grew up on.

Photo by Joe Navas G. Love G. Love

G. Love & Special Sauce at Turner Hall Ballroom 8 p.m.

Early on, G. Love stumbled onto a signature sound that combined his two favorite styles of music—a somewhat laid-back brand of blues and hip-hop as he was busking one night in his hometown of Philadelphia, Alan Sculley wrote here: shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/g-love-special-sauce-at-turner-hall-ballroom, “It was basically nine months from our first gig, which would have been like halfway through January of 1993 until, I think, I penned the Epic Records deal shortly after my 21st birthday in October,” Love recalled. When all was said and done, the first album had gone gold.

Will the stars line up for a crosstown jam with G. Love and collaborators Rebirth Brass Band? You never know.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Chicken Wire Empire @ Nashville North, 7 p.m.

"The Ballad of Dan Toe" by Jerry Douglas with Chicken Wire Empire

They recently released a cover of the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Disarm,” and they’ve collaborated with Dobro legend Jerry Douglas. What to expect at a Tuesday night show by Chicken Wire Empire at this Brady Street music spot? Could be anything from a laid-back practice turned jam to a showcase for fiddle maestro Ernest Brusubardis IV.