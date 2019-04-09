This Week in Milwaukee: April 11-17, 2019

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Midwest Gaming Classic is back, and it brought along Ernie Hudson of Ghostbusters fame.

Thursday, April 11

The Branford Marsalis Quartet @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

The brother of one of modern jazz’s other greats, Wynton Marsalis, Branford Marsalis has carved out a long and distinguished career for himself, while taking risks that many of his peers never would. His controversial mid-’90s Buckshot LeFonque project was one of the era’s most attempts to pair jazz and hip-hop. Lately, however, Branford has been in a more traditional mood. His 2016 album Upward Spiral found him tackling some standards with singer Kurt Elling. At this show he’ll perform this his quartet, featuring pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis and drummer Justin Faulkner.

The Manhattan Transfer @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m.

The Manhattan Transfer was one of the most successful vocal jazz and pop ensembles of the ’70s and ’80s, selling records by the truckload and earning a whopping 12 Grammy nominations with their 1985 album Vocalese. The band’s lineup has changed since then—member Pat Rosalia died in 2011, followed by Tim Hauser in 2014—but founder Alan Paul and longtime members Janis Siegel and Cheryl Bentyne remain, and last year they released a new album called The Junction.

Friday, April 12

Midwest Gaming Classic @ Wisconsin Center

If you’re one of those gamers who thinks new video games don’t have the same charm as the old classics, you’re in good company. Each year the Midwest Gaming Classic draws thousands of gamers to Milwaukee for one of the largest gaming conventions in the country. This year the event moves to its largest venue yet, the Wisconsin Center, which it’ll fill with hundreds of arcade games and pinball machines, as well as home gaming consoles both old-school (ColecoVision anybody?) and new. There will also be a gaming arena with air hockey, tabletop games, board games, tournaments, cosplay, vendors and a classic gaming museum. No need to bring quarters: All games are free with admission. Kids 9 and under get in free on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be meet and greets with dozens of figures from the worlds of computer and arcade gaming, as well as celebrities like TV host Svengoolie, Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson, wrestling commentator Ted DiBiase and Mortal Kombat actor Daniel Pesina (who also played one of the foot soldiers in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II). (Through Sunday, April 14.)

Saturday, April 13

Tell Your Family History Story Slam @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, 5 p.m.

Most readers by now are familiar with Ex Fabula’s story slams, where guests share true, personal stories related to each event’s theme. At this free, noncompetitive installment of the event at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, Ex Fabula will feature speakers telling stories related to the theme “Family History.” The storytellers are selected in advance, but the audience is invited to share their own brief stories on slips of paper that will be read onstage by the evening’s emcee.

Owen @ X-Ray Arcade, 9 p.m.

Owen is not Mike Kinsella’s best loved band. That distinction goes to American Football, the Illinois project that put out one hugely influential math-rock-inspired emo album in 1999, then little else until they reunited for a second album in 2016. Just last month American Football released their third self-titled album, which earned them some of the strongest reviews of their career. But while they’re enjoying the glow from that record, Kinsella hasn’t forgotten about his other project. Since 2001, Owen has been an outlet for some of his most personal, plainspoken songwriting, and while the band’s sound has evolved from album to album, its latest, 2016’s The King of Whys, is a largely acoustic record that features some warm production from Bon Iver collaborator S. Carey. Cactus Club is presenting this all-ages show at Cudahy’s X-Ray Arcade.

Freddie Gibbs @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Gary, Ind., rapper Freddie Gibbs has long one of underground rap’s most respected lyricists and often-cited next-big-things, but in truth he was destined to be a cult artist. Even a stint on Jeezy’s CTE did little for his career, but he expanded his following with a series of collaborative albums, including a 2014 record with producer Madlib called Piñata and last year’s effort with Curren$y and The Alchemist called Fetti. Fans hoping for a second dose of Piñata are in luck. Gibbs and Madlib announced that they’ll release a follow-up called Bandana later this year.

Todd Snider w/ Chicago Farmer @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.

The divide between ’90s alt-rock and alt-country was never a particularly contentious one, but it was never better captured than on Todd Snider’s 1994 send-up, “Talkin’ Seattle Grunge Rock Blues.” Since 1994, Snider has pumped out respectable offerings on both independent and major labels, most of them minor affairs filled with his signature, sardonic folk songs. This year he released his latest album, Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3, which he recorded at Johnny Cash’s cabin studio and features guest spots from Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires. True to Snider’s sense of humor, there were no previous installments in the series.

Sunday, April 14

Milwaukee Day Showcase @ The Cooperage, 4:30 p.m.

The Cooperage celebrates Milwaukee Day with, naturally, a bunch of Milwaukee music. Along with lard games on its patio, the venue’s Milwaukee Day showcase will feature sets from Platinum Boys, Klassik, Joseph Huber, Lauryl Sulfate and her Ladies of Leisure, and host/poet Kavon Cortez Jones. Prefer a bill with more hip-hop on it? Cactus Club is hosting one of those. That club’s 414 Day Showcase starts at 7 p.m. and features Genesis Renji, Camb, Nile, Sharrod Sloans, Mo’City, Shun Millions, J-Lamo and Spaidez.

WAMI Awards @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s annual WAMI Awards returns to Turner Hall Ballroom to commemorate its 39th year. In addition to dozens of awards honoring performers around the state, there will be performances from Conniption, The WhiskeyBelles, Lex Allen, Ifdakar, Geoff Landon and Black Belt Theatre, as well as performances from two 2019 WAMI Hall of Fame inductees: Milwaukee fixture Paul Cebar and the hard-rock band Realm. The Seven Sounds will also perform a tribute to their late band leader Harvey Scales.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w/ Miles Nielsen @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

After a too-long absence from streaming services, Fox’s animated sitcom “King of the Hill” was picked up by Hulu last year, which means that a whole lot more people will be hearing Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country-rock band, The Refreshments. For the last 20 years, Clyne has toured with his latest band, The Peacemakers, which have attracted a similarly cultish following with their amiable Americana. Some of the seedier, outlaw country influences of Clyne’s early work have been toned down on recent efforts like 2017’s Native Heart, but he’s replaced them with an upbeat roots-pop spirit.

Monday, April 15

Unwed Sailor w/ Asumaya @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

The Seattle instrumental-rock band Unwed Sailor is captained by Johnathon Ford, a veteran musician with the ability to convey tricky emotional sentiments through instrumental nuance. Recording and touring with a rotating cast of collaborators (including members of Early Day Miners, Fleet Foxes and Pedro the Lion), Ford has released 10 albums and EPs since the band’s conception in 1998, each with its own distinct themes and instrumental motifs. Though Unwed Sailor’s music can vary greatly from album to album, soothing backdrops, ambient moods and unhurried melodies run throughout most of their releases. They’ll release their latest, Heavy Age, next month.