Awkward Nerd Events Takes Over Turner Hall Ballroom to Host Halloween Party

For the first time ever, Awkward Nerd Events is taking over the iconic Turner Hall Ballroom to host a Halloween party that transports people into the world of Fallout, featuring bands, video games, photo ops and cocktails.

Happening Nov. 2, the event will feature two bands: The Threepios and The Shake Ups, both of which offer nerdy and high energy tunes that will have you on the dancefloor all night. Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy a variety of video games, with experience levels across the board.

Photos opportunities at the event will include large scale props, plus the Halloween Party will include specialty cocktails and mocktails. Those interested in attending the event are welcome to come in costume, but it’s not required! An incentive to dress up though… you could win $300 in their costume contest!

The event is happening Nov. 2 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., with tickets available online at awkwardnerdevents.com/products/halloween-2024 or at the door.