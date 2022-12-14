Milwaukee Common Council Allocates Funds for Riverwest Food Accelerator, Housing

× Expand Rendering via Engberg Anderson Architects Proposed Riverwest Accelerator

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council adopted a resolution allocating funds from the Housing Trust Fund for a Riverwest food accelerator and affordable housing development. The project includes a commercial-grade kitchen for launching new food businesses and hosting food-related activities and educational programs, as well as 91 apartment units, 77 of which will be below-market rate, with 19 units specifically reserved for people with disabilities. 3rd District Alderman Jonathan Brostoff praised the project for its potential to support local entrepreneurs and address inequalities in food access and education. The development will be located on a vacant site west of the Milwaukee River on E. North Ave.

“The Housing Trust Fund Advisory Board reviewed dozens of worthy applications for this significant investment, and I’d like to thank them for their dedication and for supporting this transformative development in Riverwest" said Brostoff.

View the proposed plan below: