Public Arts Grants Seek Applicants

The Milwaukee Arts Board (MAB) announced on Tuesday that the application cycles for the Sustaining Grant Program and the Public Art Conservation Fund are now open. Both programs aim to support and preserve the city's arts organizations and public art installations.

According to Mayor Cavalier Johnson, "Milwaukee's arts organizations, public art installations, and creative spaces add value to our neighborhoods and help residents and families engage with their community." Alderwoman Milele Coggs, Chair of the Milwaukee Arts Board, also emphasized the importance of preserving Milwaukee's public art amenities and supporting local arts-based organizations. "We have a responsibility to lift up our local arts-based organizations and preserve Milwaukee's public art amenities for residents to enjoy and communities to benefit from," she said.

The Sustaining Grant Program provides funding for programming, administrative, and/or facilities costs for eligible nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations located in the City of Milwaukee. The program is funded by the City of Milwaukee, with additional support from the Wisconsin Arts Board and the National Endowment for the Arts. Applications will be accepted through March 13, 2023 and more information on how to apply can be found on the Milwaukee Arts Board website.

The Public Art Conservation Fund provides funding for non-profit organizations to administer public art conservation efforts throughout Milwaukee, with the goal of strengthening neighborhoods and preserving the city's rich cultural history. A total of $10,000 in funds will be made available for public art conservation projects in the City of Milwaukee, with individual awards up to $5,000 which must be matched by the applicant. To qualify, projects must be fully accessible to the public. The Public Art Conservation Fund has previously supported vibrant projects throughout Milwaukee, such as the ongoing restoration and conservation of The Magic Grove sculpture by Nancy Metz-White located in Enderis Park and the completed restoration of the Beerline Trail train mural by Rozalia Singh.

Applications for the Public Art Conservation Fund are considered on a rolling basis as long as funds remain, with the Board's Public Art Subcommittee beginning to review applications at their scheduled February meeting. Applications will be accepted until all available funds are allocated.

Applications for the both funds can be found on the MAB website.