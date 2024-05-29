Wisconsin Bike Week 2024 Celebrates Impact of Cycling on Local Economies

× Expand Photo Courtesy Wisconsin Bike Fed Wisconsin Bike Week 2024

Wisconsin is gearing up for its annual Wisconsin Bike Week, set to take place from June 1 to June 9, 2024. Organized by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, this event promises a week-long celebration of life on two wheels while shining a spotlight on the integral role of bicycles in boosting local businesses and tourism. This year’s theme, “Bikes Mean Business,” aims to highlight bike-friendly businesses and illustrate the economic benefits of cycling.

According to a 2020 impact study released by the governor’s office, Wisconsin’s cycling enthusiasts and visitors spent a staggering $1.42 billion on direct bicycle-related expenditures in 2017. This substantial investment has funneled significant funds into local businesses and the state budget, underscoring the economic vitality that cycling brings to the region.

Heather Rainer, Bike Fed’s events manager, emphasizes the importance of community involvement in Bike Week. “We encourage residents to enjoy festivities and also show support for local bike shops, restaurants and stores during Bike Week,” Rainer said. “Taking time to thank businesses that provide bike accessibility, amenities and discounts helps inspire the community’s biking culture and enhance overall quality of life.”

Wisconsin Bike Week enjoys the robust support of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Numbers 4 Nonprofits. Additionally, the event has been officially recognized by Governor Tony Evers through a proclamation, further cementing its importance in the state’s cultural and economic calendar.

Festivities are scheduled across various cities, making it convenient for residents throughout Wisconsin to participate. The Bike Fed’s online event calendar offers an easy way to find events by date, city, or the full “Bike Week” category, ensuring that everyone can find something that suits their interests.

For those looking to get involved, the Wisconsin Bike Fed offers numerous ways to participate, including membership options that come with Bicycle Benefits. More information can be found on their website at wisconsinbikefed.org, or by contacting the organization directly at 414-626-1540 or info@wisconsinbikefed.org.

As the state prepares for this celebration of cycling, Wisconsin Bike Week stands as a testament to the power of bicycles not just as a mode of transportation but as a driver of economic growth and community well-being.