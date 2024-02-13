Wisconsin Bill Aims to Boost Film Industry with State Film Office

× Expand Photo by ppengcreative Production Set

Action! Wisconsin, a statewide coalition advocating for filmmakers, producers, industry partners and supporters of film and television projects throughout Wisconsin, announced its endorsement for a bill proposing the establishment of a State Film Office and tax incentives for film and television production in the state. The bill, authored by Representatives David Armstrong (R - Rice Lake) and Calvin Callahan (R - Tomahawk), along with Senator Julian Bradley (R - Franklin), has garnered support from an additional fifteen legislators from both political parties.

Wisconsin presently stands as one of only five states lacking a dedicated film office and one of 10 without any production incentives. The absence of these essential resources has deprived communities across the state of significant economic opportunities. If enacted, these initiatives would empower Wisconsin to tap into the thriving entertainment production market, showcasing the state's assets to enhance tourism, attract and retain businesses and skilled labor and invigorate the economy.

The proposed bill aims to position Wisconsin as a competitive destination for film and television production. Neighboring states such as Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Minnesota have been investing in their film, TV and advertising industries, attracting substantial outside investment through state production incentives.

The economic benefits of filmmaking are well-documented, with a positive ripple effect felt throughout communities where these initiatives have been implemented. For instance, a 2023 study by the Georgia Screen Entertainment Commission found that each dollar invested in film and television incentives in the state yielded $6.30 of economic benefit. Similarly, in Montana, the production of Paramount Network's Yellowstone generated significant economic activity, job creation and tax revenue, all attributable to their film incentives program.

To ensure that the bill generates revenue that remains within the state, it includes minimum spending requirements, guaranteeing that a portion of the production budget is reinvested locally. This provision will encourage productions to engage with local industries such as hospitality, transportation, construction, catering and more. Furthermore, no funds will leave the state until a production's expenses are justified and spent within Wisconsin.

"These initiatives allow filmmakers to create stories in a variety of different locations. The incentives also help to free up more money for more shooting days, which in turn creates more income for the state offering them,” said Filmmaker Scott Frank, known for "The Queen's Gambit" and "Minority Report."

Wisconsin's diverse topography and climate provide unique and appealing settings for filmmakers of all genres.

"The variety of locations in Wisconsin is only part of what makes the state so valuable,” said Jeff Kurz, a Wisconsin-based producer and educator.

If the bill becomes law, its expected impact includes economic development, business retention and attraction, increased competitiveness and enhanced visibility for Wisconsin both nationally and internationally.

Action! Wisconsin urges arts advocates to express their support for the bill by contacting their elected representatives. Imagine MKE, a nonprofit arts advocacy and media organization based in Milwaukee, serves as the umbrella organization for Action! Wisconsin.

To learn more about Action! Wisconsin and its advocacy efforts, visit actionwi.org.