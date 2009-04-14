Earth Day 2009 Activities

Want to clean up Milwaukee for Earth Day but dont know how to help? Here are some options:

The Milwaukee Riverkeeper and Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful are sponsoring river and stream cleanings at 46 sites throughout the region on Saturday, April 18. (Sign up so the organizers know how many people will show up.) Afterwards, theres a party with music from Ethan Keller at Hoyt Park from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

MMSD is hosting a Medicine Collection Day on April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Washington counties. Its a safe way to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medication. Dont bring illegal drugs, biohazards, needles/sharps or personal or household care products such as shampoo or paint.

Outpost Natural Foods is celebrating with an Earth Day, Every Day Sampler from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 18, at all of its locations. Saturday, April 25 is the date of their Eco Bash. Theyre also raffling off amazing prizes, like two nights at Birchcliff Resort in the Dells. (Enter your name before April 25.) And check out Who Killed the Electric Car for free at 1:30 p.m. on April 19, at the Times Cinema.

The Urban Ecology Center is sponsoring a slew of great events. The Earth Day Festival at Riverside Park runs from noon to 4 p.m. on April 18. Its free, and includes rock wall climbing, augmented reality gaming walks (whatever that is ), a Korean traditional drum group and much more. For earlier risers, theres a 9 a.m. hike to the lakefront, a 9 a.m. weed out, and a 10:30 a.m. event from kids under 5.

Technically, the Better Business Bureaus Secure Your ID Daya nation-wide shred festisnt an Earth Day event, but its a good way to dispose of papers with sensitive information and prevent ID theft. Bring up to three boxes of papers to the State Central Credit Union in West Allis, 10015 W. Greenfield Ave., between 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Boerner Botanical Gardens and Wehr Nature Center are sponsoring an Arbor Day/Earth Day celebration on April 25 and 26. The In Celebration of Trees festivities include a guided hike, kids and adults programs, tree climbing, papermaking, recycled craft-making and learning about how to take good care of the Earth. Admission is $1.

Urban Ecology Centers Washington Park satellite will host an Earth Day festival on April 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Its free, and offers music, canoeing, nature walks, games, food and much more. But the center is also organizing a neighborhood clean up at 11 a.m. on April 25. Help out if you can.

The 22nd annual Earth Poets and Musicians Festival will be held on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at Riverside Park's Urban Ecology Center. Jahmes Tony Finlayson, Louisa Loveridge Gallas, Holly Haebig, Jeff Poniewaz, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Harvey Taylor, and special guest Claudia Schmidt will perform.

Got an Earth Day event? Send it to editor@shepex.com.