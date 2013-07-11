Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Slowly Opens Up to the Community

×

The city’s Fire andPolice Commission has come under heavy fire for making some questionable callsin the past year.

It didn’t disciplinean officer for punching handcuffed woman in the face, then, after much outcry,reversed its decision.



It didn’t disciplinethe officers involved in the in-custody death of Derek Williams, either.



The mayor’s previousappointee, Ann Wilson, had to travel a rocky road to her confirmation earlierthis year, with complaints from council members and the public that they had nosay in whether she should be confirmed.

In response to thislack of public input, Mayor Tom Barrett and members of the Common Council aretrying to make the FPC nomination and confirmation process a bit more open.



So how’s it working?



Barrett appointedimmigration lawyer Marisabel Cabrera to the FPC in mid-June. She will face thecouncil’s Public Safety Committee at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, in Room301-B of City Hall.



Members of the publicwho attend the meeting can weigh in on her appointment by submitting theirquestions in writing to Richard Pfaff, the Legislative Reference Bureau’smanager.



Cabrera’s nominationis the first one made under this kinda-open system, where members of the publiccan submit their nominations online.



She’s also attendedtwo community meetings, one on the north side and one on the south side. Idon’t remember receiving a press release about these meetings, and only thesouth side meeting got any coverage. If you have any information about thenorth side meeting, please let me know.



She’ll face thepublic next Wednesday, which is the only opportunity the public has to questionher and raise their concerns.



Unfortunately, thismeeting is in the middle of the afternoon, which makes it difficult for folkswho work during the daytime.



In response to myemail, Ald. Terry Witkowski let me know that community members will not be ableto submit questions to the committee if they cannot attend the meeting. If theywant to weigh in on Cabrera’s appointment, they’ll have to contact theirrepresentative on the Common Council, who will consider it (presumably) whenthey vote on her appointment.



Baby steps!



Here’s Witkowski’spress release on Wednesday’s meeting: