Priorities, Priorities

Cory Liebmann at Eye on Wisconsin and Harris Kane at Heartland Hollar are questioning Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s campaigning around the state—at the same time that multiple schools are closing in Milwaukee because of suspected cases of H1N1 flu. I mean, really, Scott—what are your priorities?
Walker’s been Tweeting along the campaign trail, boring everyone with memories of his prom, ham and cheese sandwiches, and his readiness to “believe in Wisconsin again.” (Click your ruby slippers together three times, Scott. You just may find it.)
Not one Tweet about the flu or his responsibilities as the head of Milwaukee County government, where most of the suspected cases are clustered. I realize that the county doesn’t have a health department anymore, but couldn’t he show some concern for the wellbeing of his constituents? Provide some reassurance and advice for the folks in Milwaukee County? Be an adult? It would surely draw some press attention—Walker’s main priority these days—far more than a Tweet about his amazement that someone in another part of the state had once lived in Wauwatosa…
But who knows? Maybe Walker will be able to squeeze in an interview tomorrow at the state GOP convention, where Charlie Sykes will lead a discussion about media and policy:
Why is Charlie advising the GOP on "policy and the direction of the GOP"? Isn't Rush their master now?
Here is your opportunity to sit down with some of Wisconsin’s most influential conservatives in the media, including Charlie Sykes, Vicki McKenna and others as they discuss their role in the public forum and just what’s at stake in the current debate between the ideologies. Policy and direction of the GOP will be among the topics as well, and questions will be taken from the audience. Past attendees have found the roundtables to be one of the highlights of leadership conferences, so we’re bringing it to La Crosse in 2009!
