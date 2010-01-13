Will an MPS Takeover Be Rushed Through the Legislature?

×
A dire warning from state Rep. Tamara Grigsby and state Sen. Spencer Coggs: a “window-dressing” compromise MPS reform bill is being pushed by the mayoral takeover advocates.
They two “expressed disappointment in the lack of willingness from mayoral takeover advocates to craft a meaningful compromise for reforming Milwaukee Public Schools.”
Coggs blasted the “compromise” as “Son of Mayoral Takeover.”
I haven’t seen this new compromise measure, but it doesn’t surprise me that the takeover advocates are playing hardball and crafting a compromise that isn’t a compromise at all.
Throughout this whole sad saga, takeover advocates have acted as if they are entitled to take over the school district, no questions asked. They’ve claimed to have worked with “stakeholders,” but the takeover opponents tell me that they haven’t heard a peep from the pro-takeover folks.
Grigsby and Coggs echoed that in their statement:
In the past week, Representative Grigsby and Senator Coggs conducted “informal” discussions with supporters of mayoral takeover, including members of the Doyle Administration. In an effort to develop a compromise with administration officials, the two legislators sought a common middle ground, but the two were consistently disappointed in the unwillingness of takeover advocates to move away from mayoral control of MPS.
What’s the rush?
Well… tomorrow MPS will hold public interviews of the superintendent finalists. As we all know, the takeover folks want to appoint the next superintendent (and yank that person’s strings). If the pro-takeover folks can rush through some legislation granting them that power before the MPS board can come up with a candidate, they’ve won.
What’s more, the Race to the Top deadline is Jan. 19. While the funds don’t require an MPS governance change, proponents have tried to spin it that way. The state’s application doesn’t include a mayoral takeover, but I’m sure the Doyle administration would love to add it at the last minute.
I’ve written a bunch about the mayoral takeover’s links to New York hedge fund managers, which you’ll find in the new issue of the Shepherd. I’m also going to post some info that didn’t fit into the final article. I’ll keep you posted.