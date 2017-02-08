Democracy in Crisis Episode 1: Airport Protests (Podcast)

In the first episode of the Democracy in Crisis podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner speak with Payam, one of the organizers of a protest at Baltimore's BWI airport, about the Trump administration's indefinite ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, and his own family's immigration experiences. Payam is a teacher and a grassroots organizer (he asked not to use his last name to protect his family).

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced by Mark Gunnery and engineered by Imani Spence for The Center for Emerging Media. Music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra

