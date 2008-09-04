Leon Young for State Assembly

State Rep. Leon Younghas served inthe state Assembly for 16 years, but none of it while Democrats havecontrolled the house. Now, though, the Democrats have a good chance togain the majority, and Young can have the opportunity to move his legislative ideas forward. The Shepherd endorses Young and urgeshim to make good on the promises he’s made to his district, promises tobuild jobs in the community and increase safety. Once in the majority,
Youngcan use his experience as a Milwaukee police officer to developinnovative strategies to reduce crime in the city and build bridgesbetween the community and law enforcement.
Young faces someworthy challengers in the Democratic primary, but none share hissupport of the public schools, restrictions on building new nuclearpower plants and women’s reproductive freedom.