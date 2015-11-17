Canine Cupids Volunteers

Founded by Lynn Allen in April 2013, the nonprofit Canine Cupids is a licensed, Milwaukee-based dog rescue that concentrates on getting dogs out of local animal control and into foster homes and adopted. Canine Cupids has 31 active foster homes in Greater Milwaukee and has adopted out 353 dogs. The rescue works with Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha; has partnerships with local vets in Milwaukee, Sturtevant and Hartland; and maintains a good relationship with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC). While the organization doesn’t take owner surrenders into the foster program, Canine Cupids does offer courtesy postings on their website for vetted dogs that need to be rehomed and assists with relocation if needed.

“One of the things I’m most proud of about is that we don’t necessarily turn a dog away because of a medical issue. That can get us in trouble financially, but it’s not about the money—I have to think about the life. We can always work to raise money, but we can’t bring a life back,” says Allen.

She adds, “We’ve got about 114 incredibly dedicated fosters and volunteers. We do not have a facility—all our work is done out of foster homes—and nobody is paid. A lot of the stuff comes right out of our own pockets. We rely specifically on public donations and selling our homemade goods at events to help make what we do possible.”

Canine Cupids is seeking foster families as well as volunteers to provide transport for dogs to and from events and vets clinics. It’s always in need of event volunteers and is currently seeking help at its Holiday Fun in Packerland fundraiser at O’Brien’s Pub (4928 W. Vliet St.) on Sunday, Dec. 13. Donations needed include gently used dog toys, sweaters, crates, leashes, food and treats. Canine Cupids holds two adoption events each month at Greenfield’s Pet Supplies Plus and PetSmart. For more information, email caninecupids@live.com or visit caninecupids.org or facebook.com/caninecupids.