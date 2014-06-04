Heroes of the Week: Young Nonprofit Professionals Network Greater Milwaukee Chapter Volunteers

Positioning itself as the preeminent connector and resource for nonprofit professionals, the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network (YNPN) includes more than 15,000 members in 42 metro areas throughout the country, including one in Greater Milwaukee. Offering networking, professional development, mentorship and education-focused programming and events, the entirely volunteer-run YNPN Milwaukee represents more than 30 area nonprofit organizations, two government agencies and five commercial businesses. Membership (annual $25 dues) is available to nonprofit as well as for-profit professionals, community members and anyone else who believes their services are beneficial on a personal or professional level. All of the nonprofit’s events are free to YNPN members and only $5 for non-members. Members also receive a monthly newsletter, special community discounts and access to the YNPN member directory.

“Since YNPN Milwaukee does not have a paid staff and has a very small annual budget, without the service of the board and committee members, YNPN could not exist,” says Bradley Fisher, YNPN board member and public relations committee chair. “YNPN’s volunteers are essential.”

YNPN Milwaukee is currently seeking engaged leaders to assist with committee work. The nonprofit will also hold a volunteer month in July, during which YNPN Milwaukee will be volunteering with different agencies throughout the city. To learn more about volunteering and donating, email info@ynpnmke.org or send a letter to YNPN Milwaukee at P.O. Box 511523, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. For additional information, or to become a member, visit ynpn.org/milwaukee.