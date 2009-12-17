The "Candidate vs. President" Canard

×

Every now and then, an insider inadvertently exposesthe hideous rationalizations that run the American political grotesquerie. Thebest known of these statements are memorialized on TV as "gaffes." Butthe ones that never become famous tend to reveal the ugliest assumptions ofall.

Case in point is the comment the pharmaceuticalindustry recently let fly in the WashingtonPost. The newspaper this week examined how the Obama administration crushedlegislation that would have allowed Americans to purchase lower-pricedFDA-approved medicines from abroadlegislation that President Obama promised tosupport as a presidential candidate; legislation that would have reduced drugprofiteering and saved the government and consumers $100 billion.

"It's about being a candidate as opposed tobeing president," said the drug industry's top lobbyist in defense ofObama's flip-flop.

Thisexplanation is common among politicoswe last heard it when the New York Times' John Harwood quoted anadministration aide attacking those demanding Obama fulfill his campaignpledges. Disenchanted activists, said the White House, "need to take off(their) pajamas, get dressed and realize that governing a closely dividedcountry is complicated."

These "candidate vs. president" idioms arestandard among Beltway elites who belong to what New York University'sJay Rosen calls "The Church of the Savvy." Their catechism says thatanyone demanding a president deliver on campaign promises is naive because,allegedly, there is an inherent difference between what a candidate can tellvoters and what that candidate can support as president. Those rejecting this"savvy" interpretation are therefore lambasted as petulant childrenwho refuse to "take off their pajamas" and “get dressed.”

It's a canard, of courseone sculpted to excuseselling out. And there are two huge problems with it.

First, ignoring presidents' broken promises defilesour republican democracy. In America,we only get to choose presidents every four years, meaning we must rely oncampaign promises as metrics for electoral choices. But if the entire idea ofthe campaign promise becomes an assumed joke, then we have zero metrics bywhich to elect leaders.

Second, an obvious but taboo truth: There are almostno substantive reasons candidates cannot champion their election-year promisesonce in office. These pledges are made through deliberative processes.Candidates shouldn't make them if they’re not serious about follow throughandit’s not unreasonable to ask officeholders to at least try to honor thecampaign commitments that informed voters’ electoral decisions. That'sespecially true on something like drug importation, whose opposition is aboutenlarging profits, not, as Obama aides argue, about protecting consumer safety.

Drug companies already manufacture medicines in thedeveloping world so as to evade U.S.labor, environmental and safety regulations. They then legally import thoseproducts for sale to Americans at inflated prices. The new bill would havemerely let wholesalers, not just manufacturers, also import medicinesbut atthe lower prices the manufacturers concurrently sell those medicines abroad.Such wholesale importation is permitted throughout Europeand the rest of the industrialized world. So two questions: If theadministration actually believes importation is unsafe, why isn't it banningcurrent drug imports? And if the administration specifically insists wholesaleimportation is unsafe, then where are the dead Europeans?

Certainly, some "candidate vs. president"differences might justify rare instances of dishonesty. A president mightmomentarily dissemble to, say, protect soldiers on the battlefield.

But fibbing for the public good is different thanbreaking promises for private gain. In the latter cases, "candidate vs.president" apologias are non sequiturs. They justify nothingand theyclearly do not rationalize an importation U-turn by Obama designed only toprotect a drug cartel.

That kind of power-coddling reversal insults voters,and absolving such an insult isn't savvyit betrays our nation's foundingprinciples.

David Sirotais the author of the best-selling books "Hostile Takeover" and"The Uprising." He hosts the morning show on AM760 in Colorado and blogs atOpenLeft.com. E-mail him at ds@davidsirota.com or follow him on Twitter @davidsirota.

