Bob Lutz, CEO of the General Motors that reported an incredible loss last year, gives us some idea about his I.Q. Not since Michael Moore's brilliant Roger and Me has G.M. been so naked. Lutz told a private luncheon group that "global warming is a crock of shit." One can only imagine a conversation between W. and Lutz. (This country is in trouble!)

Hot News: Some Sheriffs endorse WMC's Supreme Court candidate Gabelman. Not explained in the news release is what qualifies sheriffs to evaluate Supreme Court candidates. This is in the "Funeral parlor directors endorse Surgeon General candidate" category. Stick to fighting crime. Pahhleezze.

Roger Clemens: Did he or didn't he? And Commissioner Selig doesn't know? C'mon.

Marlys Matuszak passed this week. No one did more for Dave Obey than Marlys. She will be missed by all.

Noted: Hillary Clinton is complaining that Barack won't debate her in Milwaukee while she campaigns in Ohio and Texas. Her JSeditorial board interview was via phone. Would the debate be via Black Berry? Her tepid effort in Wisconsin must be disappointing to Barbara Lawton and other public figures who backed her from the start.

Michael Feldman: I'll be discussing the Wisconsin primary with Michael on "Whad'Ya Know" tomorrow. Should be fun.