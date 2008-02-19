Election Day

Yes, we are relevant. Yes, a lot is on the line. If Hillary wins she temporarily halts the Barack Express and gives a shot in the ribs to Jim Doyle in the process. If Barack wins, he may set the stage to win Ohio and Texas. So, friends, vote!

I had fun yesterday. Took our grand daughter to hear Michelle Obama, a brilliant speaker, at the Overture. If they put spouses on the ticket, Michelle Obama would win hands down. Simply stated, she gave a phenomenal speech.

Fidel: Can't let this moment pass without mentioning Fidel's decision to step aside. What will the poor neocons do? Their number one target is gone after 50 years of embargo and the infamous invasion. He survived. Suppose the Cubans elect a government we don't like? Another invasion? Let's hope not.

Musharraf defeated--U.S. policy rejected. Another policy disaster for Condi and W. A revolution led by lawyers when Musharraf removed the Chief Justice ends with an overwhelming defeat for one of Bush's closest allies. (How are things in Afghanistan?)

Basting Commission. In Stark contrast to the risks lawyers were willing to take in Pakistan to protect the integrity of their Supreme Court, our attorneys react passively to the announcement that Big Money will purchase the seat held by Louis Butler. (The Senate will take up the impartial justice bill today.)

Is there time or will the majority in the Assembly defeat reform? Maybe Tom Basting could invite lawyers from Pakistan to come to Wisconsin to teach us about the importance of an independent judiciary. Just a thought.