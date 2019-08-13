Making Sure All of Milwaukee Benefits From the 2020 DNC

We all know the numbers floating around the 2020 Democratic National Convention by now. Fifty thousand people are expected. Economic impact estimated at around $200 million. About 1,500 events in and around the city. But what remains uncertain is the direct impact on some of Milwaukee’s underrepresented communities, especially parts of Milwaukee’s North and South sides.

Although Fiserv Forum, the site for the convention, is just miles from these areas, leaders and citizens in these communities occasionally feel unheard when it comes to matters such as new development occurring Downtown. However, host committee members, the City of Milwaukee and local activists are doing their due diligence in making sure these communities are heard. That’s the job of Jim Milner—chief diversity and intentional inclusion adviser of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. He said he wants all of Milwaukee to reap the benefits of the convention, which will be held July 13-16, 2020.

“What we’ve discovered, especially from the local level, is that when opportunities come to this community, they are late coming to certain parts of the community,” Milner said. “At the end of the day, we’re really talking about a body of people working together to demonstrate the great work happening in this town.” Milner said the host committee and he will be intentional about including people in conversations that will bring diversity and inclusion to the convention. He added that his goal is to make sure diversity “flows and permeates all through the DNC.”

× Expand MLK Drive

‘A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity’

The Bronzeville Business Breakfast, held during Bronzeville Week (Aug. 3-10), included discussions on some of the ways the many businesses on the near North Side can get involved in the DNC. Deshea Agee, executive director of Historic King Drive BID (Business Improvement District), said that businesses will first have to prepare themselves for the large influx of people expected to come for the four-day event.

According to Agee, the easiest way for business owners and entrepreneurs to get involved is to sign up to become a supplier on the host committee website. Soon, the host committee will start hiring local businesses to meet a large range of demands. This excites Visit Milwaukee president and CEO Paul Upchurch. “This is a convention that’s not only Milwaukee’s convention, but it’s your convention,” he told Bronzeville business owners. However, he preached vigilance as well. “The DNC is not going to find you on its own,” Upchurch said.

The host committee is choosing to focus on diversity in its hiring process; something that has been a focus in past conventions. “Throughout our Supplier Diversity Initiative, we are committed to building meaningful business relationships with minority, women, disability, LGBTQ, service disabled or veteran-owned businesses,” the committee’s supplier registration portal says.

Although hotels, bars and restaurants are the most common beneficiaries of any convention, other businesses can thrive as well, including service industries such as barber shops and laundromats. Agee said the Historic King Drive BID is working directly with business owners to prepare them as well. “Something like this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Agee said.

Shortly after it was announced that Milwaukee would be the site for the 2020 DNC, the Department of City Development’s Commercial Corridor Team hosted an event for Milwaukee’s BID and Neighborhood Improvement District leaders. Nikki Purvis, director of the Office of Small Business Development, said Milwaukee’s Diverse Business Engagement Team is also working to make sure there is diversity in the convention’s contracting efforts. This team consists of local partners of the small business ecosystem and members of the Host Committee, according to Purvis.

“The team, at minimum, will help share information about connecting to contracting opportunities, host information sessions and workshops, as well as provide technical assistance to ensure businesses are ready, willing and able to provide the services needed to support the convention’s needs,” Purvis said. “It will take intentional and authentic actions and collaborative partnerships to make sure the spending and engagement are as inclusive and diverse as possible; it will require the full support of the city.”

The 2016 DNC in Philadelphia brought in an estimated $230.9 million in “Total Economic Impact,” according to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau; $132.9 million in “Direct Convention-Related Spending” was also estimated, or money spent directly in the city and nearby suburbs during the convention. However, there were problems, as businesses within the security zone, or the area adjacent to the convention center, saw less of a positive impact because of a ramped-up security effort, which meant some visitors didn’t have access to the zone.

Milwaukee citizens can also volunteer at the DNC. Mayor Tom Barrett said they need 12,000 volunteers for the event. Those interested in volunteering can quickly sign up on the milwaukee2020 website.

Making Lasting Change

Overall, city leaders are hopeful the convention will bring about lasting change for the city. “The success of this convention is going to be what do we do in years one, two and three after the convention. Are we able to continue to grow the city?” asked Alex Lasry of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Alderwoman Milele Coggs, who represents Bronzeville, said she is excited to show off Milwaukee to the world. “Hopefully the spotlight that will get shined on King Drive through the DNC is a spotlight that will stay even after the DNC is gone,” she said.

Reggie Jackson, head griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, said the convention could also help shine a light on issues of racial disparity in Milwaukee. “Only time will tell the true impact of the convention. We won’t know until after the convention if real changes take place moving forward,” Jackson concluded.