Milwaukee County Pension Madness

× Expand Retirees at 2014 ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo credit: Dennis Hughes

Since the turn of the century, Milwaukee County has been shaped by pension scandal.

County Executive Tom Ament resigned due to public outrage over pension enhancements that benefited his top managers. Governor Scott Walker was elected Milwaukee County Executive on a promise to clean up the retirement system, but previously hidden errors provide evidence that he failed. County Executive Chris Abele’s appointees concealed those errors in a 2014 report that was unearthed after the resignation of his pension director, Marian Ninneman, who Abele rewarded with over $15,000 in secret raises since 2015.

The hidden IRS report at the heart of the latest Milwaukee County pension scandal demonstrates how the current pension system rules might actually incentivize a County Executive with sociopathic tendencies to ignore pension system errors.

The incompetent oversight of Retirement Plan Services (“RPS”) under both Scott Walker and Chris Abele has been so lucrative that a debt collection scheme to correct errors caused by county staff may have formed the basis of Milwaukee County's $80 million contribution to the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena.

County Executive Abele’s Role

The purpose of the secret April 22, 2014 letter to the IRS was to provide an updated report of over 800 additional pension errors to supplement Milwaukee County’s 2007 Voluntary Correction Plan (“VCP”), which included approximately 1,500 errors.

The hidden 2014 supplemental VCP was necessary to avoid an IRS audit and to maintain the tax-qualified status of the over $1.66 billion Milwaukee County pension fund.

Although the hidden IRS communication involved at least two of the County Executive’s top appointees, RPS Director Marian Ninneman and Corporation Counsel Paul Bargren, Abele claims to have had no knowledge of the secret correspondence until January 2017, but has also offered no explanation for why his staff would have neglected their duty to notify him of the report.

County Executive Abele claims he requested RPS Director Ninneman’s resignation in January based on her failure to correct a single mistake and not for hiding a report from him that included over 800 pension errors. In fact, Abele approved a 5% raise for Ninneman after he learned that she withheld the report, which followed her $10,837 raise in January 2015 that was implemented without County Board approval.

The secret correspondence was sent on behalf of the Milwaukee County Executive, whose role in the pension system is to ensure that all pension-related ordinances are followed, to appoint an RPS Director, to appoint an HR Director to oversee that RPS Director, and to alert the County Board of any failure by an RPS official to perform a duty or make a report; but Chris Abele claims he was unaware of the April 2014 communication between his appointees and the IRS until January 2017.

Interestingly, just days after the hidden report was sent, Abele unilaterally restructured the oversight of RPS by replacing his Director of Benefits, Matt Hanchek, with Human Resources Director, Kerry Mitchell, as his appointee responsible for overseeing RPS.

The timing of the switch is significant because Hanchek is yet another Abele appointee that had knowledge of the hidden IRS correspondence. After years serving the Pension Board, Director Hanchek attended his last meeting on April 17, 2014, and left without saying goodbye following a discussion of the hidden IRS communication in closed session. However, Hanchek was never questioned about his knowledge of the secret report due to Abele’s abrupt change in RPS oversight.

Coincidently, three weeks after the hidden correspondence was sent to the IRS, HR Director Kerry Mitchell reported to the County Board’s Finance Committee to discuss Abele’s plan for correcting errors from the original 2007 VCP filing. When questioned about Abele’s role in the VCP process, Mitchell responded by stating that, “at this point in time, the County Executive is very knowledgable about what is happening, and the complexities of what we’re dealing with.”

2007 VCP Error Corrections

The County Board serves a “settlor