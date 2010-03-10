New Day Care Background Check Law May Not Be Constitutional

×

Legislatorsand the state Department of Children and Families may have gotten positiveheadlines when creating a law that allows the state to permanently revoke childcare provider licenses based on a wide range of offenses.

But 2009 Wisconsin Act 76, which went into effect Feb. 1, may notbe constitutional.

Legal Actionof Wisconsin has filed injunctions in Dane CountyCircuit Court arguing that the state should stop revoking day care providerlicenses because of the new law’s questionable provisions.

Although thenew background check law was passed as a measure to curb alleged fraud in thetaxpayer-subsidized Wisconsin Shares program, it applies to all licensed orcertified day care providers, as well as some child care employees and thosewho live with in-home day care providers. Licenses or certifications can bepermanently revoked due to a wide range of minor violations the child careprovider committed long before he or she ever became licensed to care forchildren.

ChildMolesters Have More Rights than Nonviolent Offenders

AttorneyJill Kastner of Legal Action of Wisconsin said that the state is depriving childcare providers of their right to due process under the U.S. Constitution bypermanently revoking licenses without allowing the license holder to contest orappeal the revocation.

“Peopleshould have the right to redeem themselves to show that they have beenrehabilitated,” Kastner said.

What’s more,the penalties in the new law are arbitrary and inconsistent, the courtdocuments allege.

Minor,nonviolent offenses such as food stamp fraud committed decades earlier when theperson was a young adult can permanently bar a provider from holding a license.

But moreserious offenses directly relating to the welfare of a childfor example, childmolestation, aggravated battery and giving alcohol to a minorhave more lenientpenalties. These offenses lead to a five-year ban from holding a license, atwhich point the former license holder can argue that he or she has beenrehabilitated and should be re-licensed.

“The peoplethe new law affects aren’t hardened, dangerous criminals,” Kastner said. “Underthe old law those people were already excluded from getting licenses. Under thenew law if you’re a child molester you still have the right to rehabilitation[to restore one’s license]. But if you are somebody who bounced too manychecks, you don’t have the right to a rehabilitation hearing.”

TheDepartment of Children and Families (DCF), which oversees day care licensingthroughout the state, did not respond to a request to comment for this articlebefore press time. [UPDATE: Here's DCF's response.]



DCF has 45days in which to respond to the injunction requests. That time has not elapsedas of this writing.

State Rep. Tamara Grigsby (D-Milwaukee) said she isconcerned about the potential lack of due process for day care providers whohave been targeted by DCF and is working on legislation to give providers achance to defend themselves.

“I am currently working on legislation to addressthe concerns raised by the child care providers in our community who trulydeserve a second chance,” Grigsby said in a statement provided to the Shepherd. “After years of providing agood service and quality care to children in our community, some good providershave been disqualified from working in the child care field due to seeminglyminor infractions that occurred decades ago. The legislation under developmentby my office would create a waiver process for certain providers who have beenremoved from the Wisconsin Shares program, but have demonstrated an ability toprovide quality child care. This waiver would provide those individuals with apotential second chance at providing that service and I am hopeful that it willpass by the end of this legislative session.”

30-Year-OldMisdemeanor Leads to Revocation

Legal Actionof Wisconsin has filed injunctions on behalf of two day care providers whocommitted minor offenses decades ago:

n Sonja Blake of Racine was certified as aday care provider more than a decade ago, and no complaints had ever beenlodged against her or her child care business.

Yet herlicense was permanently revoked in January because of an offense she committed24 years ago.

Blake’soffense? While on welfare in 1986, her then boyfriend (now husband) gave her acar as a gift.

“That sameyear, I was charged with public assistance fraud for failure to disclose thegift,” she testified in an affidavit. “I went to court and was told that Iwould be on parole for two years and had to pay back some of the welfare moneyI received.”

Blakecomplied with the court order, and later was certified to become a child careprovider.

“Today, I ama respected business owner in my community and a taxpayer in Racine County,”Blake testified.

Yet thestate revoked Blake’s license based on that old offense and told her that shewould not be able to appeal her revocation. She has been forced to shut downher business and the revocation will affect her ability to find another job,since it will appear on any background check conducted by a prospectiveemployer.

“DCF knowsthat Ms. Blake is not a danger to children,” Blake’s court papers argue. “Her24-year-old conviction does not make her any more likely to harm a child or todefraud the child care system. Yet under the new law, Ms. Blake is treated moreseverely than someone who committed repeatedly acts of sexual molestationagainst a child or committed felony battery.”

n Leontyne Davidsonof Milwaukeewas told that her license would be revoked because of a misdemeanor on herrecord that dates back to 197931 years ago. Davidson had failed to inform thestate’s food stamp program that she landed a full-time job within 10 days, asrequired by the program. Davidson repaid the amount she was purportedlyoverpaid, was charged with a misdemeanor, and has not committed any offensessince then.

Yet DCFinformed Davidson in January that her license would be permanently revokedbecause of that misdemeanor and that the new law did not provide her with theright to challenge the revocation.

Davidson isnow contesting that action.

“The DueProcess Clause of the United States Constitution requires a hearing before Ms.Davidson is deprived of her protected property interest in her caregiverlicense,” Davidson’s court documents state. “At the very least, she is entitledto a full hearing before that deprivation is made permanent to challenge boththe factual and legal basis of DCF’s action. That due process should include,at a minimum, the ability to challenge the presumption that her 30-year-oldyouthful offense somehow means she is no longer qualified to be a caregiver andthe ability to show that she is not a danger to the children within her care ata contested hearing.”

IsThis Fair?

Davidson’scourt documents also argue that child care providers are being held to a higherstandard than those who work in other professions. For example, doctors andlawyers who have been convicted of crimes have the opportunity to show thatthey’ve been rehabilitated. IndeedMichael Gral’s law license was suspended forthree years when he was convicted in federal court as part of a scheme todefraud Bielinski Bros. Builders. Gral served time in federal prison and onprobation, and paid $2.7 million in restitution. On Tuesday, his law licensewas reinstated by the state Supreme Court.

But unlikeGral, a child care provider who committed a nonviolent misdemeanor decades agocan have his or her license permanently revoked with no ability to argue forreinstatement.

Although thesupporters of the new lawincluding DCF Secretary Reggie Bichasay that it willhelp to improve safety in child care programs, Kastner disagrees.

“Unfortunatelythe new caregiver law will do nothing to protect the safety of children,”Kastner told the Shepherd. “It wasn’teven designed to do that. The only thing it was designed to do was tomarginally help the pocketbook of the state, which it doesn’t do correctly,either. As opposed to shifting the taxpayer money to their auditing process,and properly doing that, they have just taken licenses away, almost as a meansto look like they did something.”

UPDATE:DCF's Stephanie Hayden responded to my questions after we went to press.