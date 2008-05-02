Now is the time to either clear Bush and Cheney's names or get t

×

Speculation of devious activities bythis current administration has gone on for many years now and will continue tolinger for many more. So many books have been written about Cheney'sheavy-handed, manipulative and ultimately incompetent drive to war. TheScooter Libby trial led to the vice president's office leaking the identity ofan honest, 20-year CIA agent who was defending this country – showingcapacity for Cheney’s retaliation. Bush’s chief of staff, Andrew Card andAlberto Gonzales tried to strong-arm a deathly ill John Ashcroft to sign asurveillance bill . These people are poster boys for why the foundersgave us the power to impeach.

Now is the time to either clear Bush and Cheney's names orget these criminals out of office. Elected officials swear to defend theConstitution from all enemies, foreign AND domestic. I believe that thereis much provable evidence that this administration has been a domestic threat,and it is time to defend this country before it is no longer the land of thefree.

MaryLaan, Milwaukee