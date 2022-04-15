‘Solar for Good’ Program Offers Assistance to Wisconsin Nonprofits

× Expand Photo: RENEW Wisconsin Solar panels at Escuela Verde Solar panels at Escuela Verde

A grant program called “Solar for Good” invites nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin to apply for grants to install solar-energy panels. The deadline for the Spring 2022 grant cycle in May 1. The program helps reduce upfront costs of solar installations by through providing approximately $150,000 in cash and material donations to mission-based organizations and houses of worship.

RENEW Wisconsin, a Madison-based, statewide renewable-energy advocacy organization, administers the Solar for Good program through funding from the Couillard Solar Foundation. Grants will cover up to 50 percent of the costs of solar panels needed for a project. The value of these grants for panels can range from about $12,000 for small projects to $25,000 for large installations, according to Sam Dunaiski of RENEW Wisconsin. The program also is now accepting applications for monetary grants to cover up to 20 percent of a solar installation’s cost.

Since 2017, Solar for Good has awarded grants to 118 nonprofit organizations throughout Wisconsin. Milwaukee-area recipients have included Alice’s Garden, Escuela Verde, Habitat for Humanity, Housing Authority of Milwaukee, Kathy’s House, Victory Garden Initiative, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Social Development Foundation, and Walnut Way Conservation Corporation.

With their grant, Redeemer Lutheran Church, redeemermilwaukee.org, on North 19th Street in Milwaukee, worked with SunBadger Solar to design a 68-panel array for the south rooftop exposure of the church’s 1917 sanctuary. Current Electric installed the array in the summer of 2019. Rev. Dr. Lisa Bates-Froiland said that monitoring software showed evidence of reductions in energy costs from one third to one half during the months following activation.

“Pandemic conditions lessened the church’s energy demand for much of 2020-2021,” she said. “However, the congregation’s primary motivation for using solar energy is the Biblical mandate that humans be wise caretakers of the world God created. Lessening dependence on fossil fuels demonstrates faithful stewardship and plays a critical part in maintaining breathable air, cleaner water, and slowing the rate of damaging climate change.” Redeemer Lutheran intends to eventually install additional solar panel arrays.

Solar for Good grants totaling more than $1.1 million have spurred nearly $10 million in statewide renewable-energy projects, said Dunaiski. The Solar for Good program largely focuses on bringing more equity to accessing solar energy, said Dunaiski “The up-front cost is the biggest hurdle, so we try to reduce those costs to make it more attainable for nonprofits.” A secondary benefit is for people associated with recipient organizations to “see solar energy in action.” He said that these smaller-scale community-based solar projects demonstrate how renewable energy can lower utility bills, reduce strain on the electric grid and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The 127 completed Solar for Good grant projects are now providing clean energy to Wisconsin nonprofits that produce 4,340 kilowatts of renewable energy, enough to power over 800 average-sized households. The Couillard Solar Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to “further the urgent path to decarbonization for Wisconsin.”

Solar for Good also provides technical support and helps to connect organizations to trusted solar-design firms and to obtain assistance with site assessments and engineering reviews.

How to Apply

Eligibility for the grant program requires a nonprofit to be: registered as a 501(c)3 organization in Wisconsin, in good financial standing, ready to install solar, and willing to participate in educating community members about the benefits of solar energy. If approved for a grant, a recipient organization must complete all fundraising, design, and installation for the solar project within 12 months. Priority will be given to organizations that work in the areas of social justice, education, technology and innovation, and to those working with people of color, seniors and children.

Applications for the Solar for Good Spring 2022 cycle are due Sunday, May 1, 2022. Grant approval announcements will be made by Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Organizations can get more information and apply at: renewwisconsin.org/solarforgood.