Supervisor Jursik an independent voice and balance to County Exe

Expresso's 4/24/08 suggestion that Milwaukee County Supervisor Patricia Jursik might support the County Executive's "worst policy proposals" lacks any foundation, given her record.Supervisor Jursik has been an independent voice and a balance to the Executive.This we saw in the last budget cycle as she fought to preserve the 15 bus route south of Layton Avenue, originally cut under the Executive's plan, as well as other critical needs.In March, her leadership helped to override the Executive'sveto of an application for federal funds as well as local funding to install bike racks on Milwaukee County buses.Although Supervisor Jursik is willing to work with the Executive in order to help her constituents and Milwaukee County, in no way has she been a rubber stamp to his actions.Please check out her record for yourself:

http://www.county.milwaukee.gov/Newsletters21802.htm

Alexis Gassenhuber

Oak Creek