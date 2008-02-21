Following this Blog, we present a short video of testimony from Sen. Mike Ellis, Sen. Jon Erpenbach, Mike McCabe and Jay Heck on campaign reform. Not present to discuss the Supreme Court crisis? The Basting Commission and the State Bar Association Basting heads.

Eli Wiezel said "the opposite of love is not hate. It is indifference to evil." Enter our evil "deciders" in the State Supreme Court race--liberal, and soon to be outspent 10-1, the Greater Wisconsin Committee supporting Louis Butler and, neocon Wisconsin Club for Growth. ready to put five million into the April 1 contest for Gableman. (Club for growth works with WMC. WMC wants to guarantee its members a victory in the Supreme Court every time. (Hey! Who can blame them? Life is unfair---so toughen up and enjoy the ride!)

Darrin Schmitz is running the WMC sponsored Gableman campaign. Don't know if he and Gabelman wear WMC jackets but they might as well. Darrin won't let the WMC sponsored candidate cooperate with the Basting Commission. Why? Says Darrin, subversives like Bill Kraus are on the Commission. Whoa Nelly! Bill Kraus is everyone's favorite Wisconsinite. So what's the real deal? Gabelman wants to be free to attack Butler.

I know what you are thinking. Basting won't take that nonsense. Right? Wrong. Instead of fighting for publicly financed Supreme Court elections and disclosure of contributions, Basting is sending emails to Darrin Schmitz. Save us!

The Clinton Problem Will she follow Harold Ickes and Mark Penn into the Lee Atwater/Karl Rove Hall of shame or will she get on the positive side and let the people decide? Place your bets.

Editor of Arizona Republic: "McCain is essentially an honorable person but he can be imprudent." Guess so! He was referring to the "Keating Five" but there may be more.