Vote Tom Barrett for Mayor of Milwaukee in the April 2020 Spring Election

× Expand Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

The Shepherd Express strongly believes that Mayor Tom Barrett has earned the right to be re-elected mayor. He is smart, competent and honest and has moved Milwaukee forward even at a time when the Republicans controlled both the Governor’s office and both houses of the Legislature. During those years, the Republicans bragged very openly about trying to put numerous obstacles in the way of Milwaukee’s success. Despite all of their efforts, the mayor did a very good job of moving the city forward. Mayor Barrett was the main force responsible for bringing the Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee, for example, and that alone should earn him re-election. He has been a very steady hand and in this period of Coronavirus crisis, we need an experienced mayor leading our city. Please vote to re-elect Mayor Tom Barrett.

This race for Milwaukee mayor is one of several items on the ballot on April 7. See all of our endorsements here.