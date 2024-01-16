Wisconsin Ranks 28th Best State to Work in 2024

× Expand Photo by csfotoimages - Getty Images Wisconsin Welcome Sign Wisconsin Welcome Sign

A recent study identified Wisconsin as the 28th best state to work in for the year 2024.

As the nation anticipates a significant economic resurgence in 2024, individuals are hopeful about overcoming challenges such as inflation, recession concerns and widespread job cuts experienced in 2023. The workforce is actively seeking employment opportunities that offer competitive salaries, flexible work arrangements and an improved cost of living. With substantial changes in recent times, certain states present more favorable conditions for workers than others.

Peak Sales Recruiting has conducted a comprehensive study on the Best States to Work in 2024, drawing insights from data provided by the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Bureau of Economic Analysis and Tax Foundation spanning the years 2022 and 2023.

The study employed eight key metrics for analysis, encompassing state tax rates, job and GDP growth, weekly working hours, commute durations, remote work options, union representation and earnings ratio.

Wisconsin secured its ranking through various contributing factors. Notably, the combined state and local tax rates amount to 5.43%, job opportunities expanded by 1.2%, with 13% of the workforce engaging in remote work. The average commute time stands at 22.2 minutes, and the standard workweek is 38.6 hours. These factors collectively position Wisconsin as the 28th best state to work in during 2024.