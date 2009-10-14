×

The goal of the Wisconsin Warrior Summit is to help“the veteran and their family who survived the war survive the peace.” Sessiontopics include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), support for families,addiction problems, legal and criminal issues for veterans, homelessness andfinancial problems, female veterans and a First Nations perspective on healingthe injuries of warfare.

Sponsors include Dryhootch, Milwaukee Mental HealthTask Force, Mental Health Americaof Wisconsin,National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Veterans Administration, DisabilityRights Wisconsin and Easter Seals Disability Services.

The summit will be held at the Milwaukee County WarMemorial on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35; spaceis limited. For more information: www.WIWarriorProject.org or 276-3122.