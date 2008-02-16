Dear friends at the Shepherd Express,

It is with great displeasure that I write this letter. Upon seeking out this weeks edition of the Shepherd Express (Feb. 14 - Feb. 20, 2008), I am witness to your political ideology. While it saddens me to withdraw from picking up the Shepherd Express on a weekly basis to learn more about the city of Milwaukee, I know I will not miss the political propaganda being fed to its readers. Directing your attention away from mainstream media may be difficult; however, it is imperative for learning the truth. If you endorse Mr. Obama, you endorse the man that he is and what he will bring to the country. Research will make clear that the Shepherd Express' endorsement of Mr. Obama is with complete disregard for what this country is and can be. Quoted from page 7 of this weeks Shepherd Express: Mr. Obama will push for "real change by putting the people ahead of the special interests." Mr. Obama fails to speak of policy. Mr. Obama endorses globalism and an elimination of United States Sovereignty. Mr. Obama does not obey the Constitution. The Shepherd Express notes that the poor have gotten poorer; however, I ask the Shephered Express, what has Mr. Obama done or what will he do to eradicate this. Mr. Obama never speaks of monetary policy. Mr. Obama speaks of raising taxes, in fact, his proposed budget would increase that of the current administrations by $845 billion. Mr. Obama is on Judicial Watch's top ten most corrupt politicians list. According to judicialwatch.org: "just two months after he joined the Senate, Obama purchased $50,000 worth of stock in speculative companies whose major investors were his biggest campaign contributors. One of the companies was a biotech concern that benefited from legislation Obama pushed just two weeks after the senator purchased $5,000 of the company’s shares. Obama was also nabbed conducting campaign business in his Senate office, a violation of federal law." Mr. Obama supports infanticide (http://www.worldnetdaily.com/news/article.asp?ARTICLE_ID=51121), would not repeal the "War on Drugs" that is unfair and without equal justice under the law, supports large central government that leads to oligarchy, Mr. Obama's wife, Michelle, is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, which promotes one world government, Mr. Obama believes that the government should run your life because you don't know what is best for you, Mr. Obama is pushing for global taxation that would make United States taxpayers give more money to the United Nations and the banning of guns. Mr. Obama will continue the United States empire abroad, Mr. Obama will invade Pakistan, Mr. Obama supports the Governement dictating what children should be taught in schools.

Well, if this is what the Shepherd Express supports, I hope they will reconsider. It is your right, as in the Constituion (which Mr. Obama has said is a living document, meaning we can change it if we want), to freedom of speech, but I press that you educate yourself about what a free and prosperous United States is all about. Our Republic is in danger and you aid in its elimination.

Respectfully,

Stephen