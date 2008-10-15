Giant Pumpkin Vandalized

×

Wisconsin State Fair Park Police are investigating why somebody thought it would be funny to put an 8 foot gash in the side of the giant pumpkin along I-94.Giant blowers keep the tent inflated to the delight of adults and local children. And, owner John Majdoch intends to keep it that way.

According to Newsradio 620 WTMJ, who talked with store owner Majdoch: "There was a lot of damage. "The fabric weighs more than 9,000 pounds. When it came down on the merchandise, it did a lot of damage."

"Unfortunately, it doesn't take that much time for something really bad to happen," Majdoch said. "A quick prank like this turns into several hundred thousands dollars worth of damage. It definitely took a lot of guts."

Majdoch hopes to have the store back open by Wednesday.