Callous Political Inaction Will Make Our Health Worse

We are now in the sixth year since states have had the opportunity to expand their state’s Medicaid program, BadgerCare in Wisconsin, and both the reasons and disastrous health ramifications are becoming clear.

A new report from the Center for American Progress points to political gerrymandering as a main reason almost one million people in Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina alone have been denied truly affordable health coverage. Wisconsin’s 2018 State Assembly elections showed clear majorities for Democrats in ballots cast, yet over 63% of the seats are held by Republicans. And it is easy to see, even when over 70% of Wisconsinites want to expand BadgerCare in Wisconsin, why politicians don’t feel the need to listen to the will of the people when they are insulated from them.

It is a great moral tragedy that we have not expanded BadgerCare. I have stood with faith leaders, medical professionals and advocates for years now, urging the state to do the right thing and accept the federal Medicaid expansion funds for BadgerCare. Tens of thousands of working—not “poor”—Wisconsinites who either have no insurance or skimpy coverage could qualify for BadgerCare and get preventative care, timely treatment and affordable prescriptions. A vital stepping stone to making sure every Wisconsinite has this right.

It is only becoming more urgent that we do so. In the era of Coronavirus anxiety, we cannot afford to let workers go without affordable health coverage nor paid sick leave. A sizable number of workers in jobs like nursing home caregiver, food prep worker and childcare worker would be the ones who could be assured of quality affordable coverage if Wisconsin expanded BadgerCare.

Crisis for Caregivers

According to the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities, over 8,000 direct paid caregivers in Wisconsin would be eligible for BadgerCare if our state expanded Medicaid. This doesn't even include the multitude of unpaid and family caregivers, many of whom reduce work hours or decline opportunities in order to be there for a family member who needs them. In many cases, they are the exact population most at risk from the Coronavirus. We already are facing a crisis in caregivers for the number of Wisconsinites who can't be truly free without daily support. Many aging and disability experts believe that if Wisconsin expanded BadgerCare, then caregivers could provide more support for our family members and neighbors without being kicked off for earning too much.

I have family members living in long-term care residences. I have family members in the health care field. But even if I didn't, I'd fight for the right of all Americans to live free of fear when it comes to health care—whether fear of high hospital bills, fear of the price of insulin or fear of the spread of infectious diseases. Being uninsured or having skimpy insurance makes these fears worse and can threaten the safety of our communities. And I believe this fight is worth having because, just about every day, I speak to people who, too, believe we must stand for all of us if any of us want affordable, quality care.

Wisconsin conservative leaders, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have continued to block truly affordable coverage for tens of thousands of Wisconsinites. They have blocked paid sick leave ordinances, such as those voted on by Milwaukee residents in 2008. They have blocked efforts to fix the caregiver crisis, reduce the cost of health care and ensure more residents gain insurance. All because ideology and raw political power, through dark money and gerrymandering, seem to be more important than common sense and a healthy population.

Wisconsin continues to have the opportunity to expand BadgerCare. Not doing so is political malpractice. But gerrymandering cannot stop change, it can only delay it. Tell Robin Vos it is time to expand affordable health care to all!

Kevin Kane is a health economist and organizer for Citizen Action of Wisconsin, which organizes people across Wisconsin to make the state a better place to live and work. To join our efforts, visit citizenactionwi.org.