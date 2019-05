RadioShepherdExpress_Logos

In the latest episode of Radio Shepherd Express, hosts Dave Luhrssen and John Schneider talk with Cannabis Connection columnist Sheila Julson, Susan and Ron Scot Fry from Optimist Theatre, Kirk Thomsen and Posy Knight of 53212 Presents, staff writer John Jahn on summer theater in Wisconsin and Harry Cherkinian on best bands to see at Summerfest.